Who's Playing

McNeese State @ Rice

Current Records: McNeese State 0-1; Rice 0-1

Last Season Records: Rice 4-8; McNeese State 4-7

What to Know

The Rice Owls will take on the McNeese State Cowboys at 7:30 p.m. ET Saturday at home. Neither team wants a repeat from their last game since each was dealt a considerable defeat.

The Owls played a contest they are hoping to forget as they lost a 66-14 blowout to the USC Trojans last week. Rice was down 59-14 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. The losing side was boosted by WR Cameron Montgomery, who picked up 99 yards on the ground on six carries. Montgomery's longest run was for 55 yards in the second quarter.

Meanwhile, McNeese State has to be hurting after a devastating 40-17 loss at the hands of the Montana State Bobcats last week.

Both of these teams will be looking to put their recent losses behind them and walk away with a victory. Giving up four turnovers, the Owls had had trouble holding onto the ball. We'll see if McNeese State can exploit that vulnerability.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Rice Stadium -- Houston, Texas

Rice Stadium -- Houston, Texas TV: ESPN3.com

ESPN3.com Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $19.00

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.