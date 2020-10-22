Who's Playing

Middle Tenn. @ Rice

What to Know

The Rice Owls will face off against the Middle Tenn. Blue Raiders at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Rice Stadium. Coming off of an uninspired 3-9 last-season record, Rice has set their aspirations higher this year.

A couple numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: The Owls were sixth worst when it came to yards per game last season, with the team coming up with only 294.2 on average. Middle Tenn. experienced some struggles of their own as they ranked 17th worst in the nation with respect to yards allowed per game last year, where the squad gave up 459.3 on average (bottom 88%). So maybe these sore spots will just cancel each other out if things haven't changed too much in the offseason.

Rice is the favorite in this one, with an expected 3.5-point margin of victory. A win is hardly a sure thing, especially this early in the season, so expect a good game.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Rice Stadium -- Houston, Texas

Rice Stadium -- Houston, Texas

Odds

The Owls are a 3.5-point favorite against the Blue Raiders, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Rice won the only game these two teams have played in the last six years.