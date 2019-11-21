Rice vs. North Texas: How to watch NCAA Football online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

Who's Playing

Rice (home) vs. North Texas (away)

Current Records: Rice 1-9; North Texas 4-6

What to Know

The North Texas Mean Green have had a week off and are no doubt ready to get back on the field. Their road trip will continue as they head to Rice's field at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Rice Stadium. North Texas doesn't have the home-field advantage, but they do enjoy a 6.5-point advantage in the spread.

There's no need to mince words: the Mean Green lost to the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs two weeks ago, and they lost bad. The score wound up at 52-17. North Texas' loss came about despite a quality game from RB Tre Siggers, who rushed for 77 yards and one TD on 19 carries.

Meanwhile, it was a close one, but last week Rice sidestepped the Middle Tenn. Blue Raiders for a 31-28 win. The Rice offense checked out after the first half but had enough points banked to take the contest anyway.

Rice's victory lifted them to 1-9 while North Texas' defeat dropped them down to 4-6. Two offensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: Rice is stumbling into the game with the fourth fewest yards per game in the nation, having accrued only 283.1 on average. To make matters even worse for Rice, North Texas rank sixth in the league when it comes to passing touchdowns, with 31 on the season. So the Rice squad has its work cut out for it.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Rice Stadium -- Houston, Texas

Rice Stadium -- Houston, Texas TV: NFL Network

NFL Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Mean Green are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Owls.

Over/Under: 56

Series History

North Texas have won three out of their last four games against Rice.