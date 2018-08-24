Rice vs. Prairie View odds: 2018 college football picks from proven expert who was undefeated in Playoffs

College football season officially kicks off Saturday, and two programs starting new eras collide when Prairie View A&M visits Rice. Sportsbooks have Rice, an FBS program, as an 18.5-point favorite against its FCS opponent. The over-under for total points scored is set at 57. Before you make any Rice vs. Prairie View picks, listen to what SportsLine senior analyst Josh Nagel has to say. A Nevada-based expert with 20 years of experience in the sports wagering industry, Nagel has hit 60 percent of his college bowl picks over the past two seasons. He also accurately selected every game of the College Football Playoff last season.



Nagel knows both programs feature first-year coaches, as Mike Bloomgren takes over at Rice and Eric Dooley steps in at Prairie View A&M.



But they finished last season headed in opposite directions. David Bailiff led Rice to four bowl games and a conference title, but he was dismissed following a 1-11 campaign. The Owls were 9-27 over his final three years and appeared to lack the personnel to compete with high-scoring Conference USA opponents.



His successor, Bloomgren, spent the past four seasons as offensive coordinator under David Shaw at Stanford. He plans to bring the smashmouth, pro-style approach that has helped the Cardinal win three Pac-12 titles this decade.



Dooley takes over a program that is widely viewed as being on the rise after it won its final three games of last season to finish with a winning record. Former coach Willie Simmons left for the same position at Florida A&M, while Dooley comes on board after spending the past four years as offensive coordinator at Grambling.



The Panthers are expected to have one of the deepest and most athletic rosters in the SWAC and return three quarterbacks who have started at some point in their careers.



