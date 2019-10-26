Rice vs. So. Miss: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Rice (home) vs. So. Miss (away)

Current Records: Rice 0-7; So. Miss 4-3

What to Know

Southern Miss won both of their matches against Rice last season (43-34 and 40-22) and is aiming for the same result on Saturday. Southern Miss and Rice will face off in a Conference USA battle at 1 p.m. ET at Rice Stadium. The Golden Eagles don't have the home-field advantage, but they do enjoy a 10-point advantage in the spread.

The game between Southern Miss and Louisiana Tech last week was not a total blowout, but with Southern Miss falling 45-30, it was darn close. Meanwhile, Rice has been struggling to pick up a win, with their contest against UT-San Antonio making it seven winless games in a row. The Owls were within a late touchdown of stealing the victory, but they took the "L" against UT-San Antonio 31-27. If the Owls were hoping to take revenge for the 20-3 loss against UT-San Antonio the last time the teams met in October of last year, then they were left disappointed.

The Golden Eagles are the favorite in this one, with an expected 10-point margin of victory. The smart bettors have been the ones to keep their money in their wallets whenever they hit the road.

With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 1 p.m. ET

Saturday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Rice Stadium -- Houston, Texas

Rice Stadium -- Houston, Texas TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $9.90

Odds

The Golden Eagles are a big 10-point favorite against the Owls.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Golden Eagles as an 11-point favorite.

Over/Under: 50

Series History

So. Miss have won all of the games they've played against Rice in the last five years.