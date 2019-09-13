Rice vs. Texas: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Rice vs. Texas football game
Who's Playing
Rice (home) vs. No. 12 Texas (away)
Current Records: Rice 0-2-0; Texas 1-1-0
What to Know
Texas have been homebodies their last two matches, but they are heading out on Saturday. They will square off against Rice at 8 p.m. ET at NRG Stadium. Texas doesn't have the home-field advantage, but they do enjoy a 32-point advantage in the spread.
After a dominant victory in their game two weeks ago, the Longhorns were humbled last Saturday. It was a hard-fought contest, but they had to settle for a 38-45 defeat against LSU. A silver lining for Texas was the play of Sam Ehlinger, who passed for 401 yards and 4 touchdowns.
Meanwhile, if Rice was expecting to get some payback for the 24-56 loss against Wake Forest the last time they met, then they were left disappointed. Rice took a hard 21-41 fall against Wake Forest. This makes it the second loss in a row for Rice.
With the two teams each stumbling in off of a loss, both will be hungry for the win. The Longhorns have yet to allow a single interception. As for Rice, they haven't allowed an interception yet, either. So expect both teams to feel comfortable airing the ball out.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: NRG Stadium, Houston, Texas
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Longhorns are a big 32 point favorite against the Owls.
Over/Under: 56
Series History
Texas won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.
- Sep 12, 2015 - Texas 42 vs. Rice 28
