Rice vs. Texas: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Rice (home) vs. No. 12 Texas (away)

Current Records: Rice 0-2-0; Texas 1-1-0

What to Know

Texas have been homebodies their last two matches, but they are heading out on Saturday. They will square off against Rice at 8 p.m. ET at NRG Stadium. Texas doesn't have the home-field advantage, but they do enjoy a 32-point advantage in the spread.

After a dominant victory in their game two weeks ago, the Longhorns were humbled last Saturday. It was a hard-fought contest, but they had to settle for a 38-45 defeat against LSU. A silver lining for Texas was the play of Sam Ehlinger, who passed for 401 yards and 4 touchdowns.

Meanwhile, if Rice was expecting to get some payback for the 24-56 loss against Wake Forest the last time they met, then they were left disappointed. Rice took a hard 21-41 fall against Wake Forest. This makes it the second loss in a row for Rice.

With the two teams each stumbling in off of a loss, both will be hungry for the win. The Longhorns have yet to allow a single interception. As for Rice, they haven't allowed an interception yet, either. So expect both teams to feel comfortable airing the ball out.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday at 8 p.m. ET Where: NRG Stadium, Houston, Texas

NRG Stadium, Houston, Texas TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Longhorns are a big 32 point favorite against the Owls.

Over/Under: 56

Series History

Texas won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.