Who's Playing

UAB @ Rice

Current Records: UAB 2-1; Rice 2-2

What to Know

The UAB Blazers have had a week off and are no doubt ready to get back on the field. UAB and the Rice Owls will face off in a Conference USA battle at 7:30 p.m. ET Saturday at Rice Stadium. The Blazers should still be riding high after a win, while Rice will be looking to right the ship.

UAB was able to grind out a solid victory over the Georgia Southern Eagles two weeks ago, winning 35-21. RB DeWayne McBride was a one-man wrecking crew for UAB, rushing for four TDs and 223 yards on 28 carries.

Rice came within a touchdown against the Houston Cougars last week, but they wound up with a 34-27 loss. The losing side was boosted by QB Luke McCaffrey, who caught seven passes for one TD and 121 yards. Near the top of the highlight reel was TJ McMahon's 52-yard TD bomb to McCaffrey in the third quarter.

The Blazers are the favorite in this one, with an expected 10-point margin of victory. Those taking them against the spread are banking on an outcome similar to that of the team's game two weeks ago, where they covered an 11.5-point spread.

UAB's victory brought them up to 2-1 while the Owls' loss pulled them down to 2-2. UAB is 0-1 after wins this year, and Rice is 1-0 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Rice Stadium -- Houston, Texas

Rice Stadium -- Houston, Texas TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $10.00

Odds

The Blazers are a big 10-point favorite against the Owls, according to the latest college football odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 10-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

UAB have won four out of their last five games against Rice.