Who's Playing

UAB @ Rice

What to Know

The Rice Owls will face off against the UAB Blazers at 7 p.m. ET Saturday at Rice Stadium. Coming off of an uninspired 3-9 last-season record, Rice has set their aspirations higher this year.

A pair of last-season stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Owls threw only four interceptions last season, the fourth best among all teams in the nation. On the other end of the spectrum, few team threw more interceptions than UAB, who was picked off 20 times. The good news for the Blazers, of course, is that these forces working against them might not carry over into the new season.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Rice Stadium -- Houston, Texas

Rice Stadium -- Houston, Texas Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

UAB have won all of the games they've played against Rice in the last six years.