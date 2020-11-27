Who's Playing

UTEP @ Rice

Current Records: UTEP 3-4; Rice 1-2

What to Know

The UTEP Miners watched the action from their couches last weekend, but are set to take to the field. UTEP and the Rice Owls will face off in a Conference USA battle at 1 p.m. ET on Saturday at Rice Stadium. The Miners stagger in eager to bring about an end to their three-game losing streak.

UTEP has to be hurting after a devastating 52-21 defeat at the hands of the UTSA Roadrunners two weeks ago. No one had a standout game offensively for UTEP, but they got scores from WR Jacob Cowing, QB Calvin Brownholtz, and RB Deion Hankins. Near the top of the highlight reel was Gavin Hardison's 52-yard TD bomb to Cowing in the first quarter.

Meanwhile, Rice scored first but ultimately less than the North Texas Mean Green in their game last week. Rice took a 27-17 hit to the loss column. Like the Miners, the Owls didn't have any clear offensive standouts, but they got scores from WR Austin Trammell and WR Jake Bailey.

UTEP have to know they'll be fighting an uphill battle given the 11.50 point spread they are up against. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with UTEP, who are 4-3 against the spread.

The losses put UTEP at 3-4 and Rice at 1-2. A couple offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: UTEP is 17th worst in the nation in yards per game, with only 326.9 on average. The Owls have experienced some struggles of their own as they are still looking to earn their first rushing touchdown. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 1 p.m. ET

Saturday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Rice Stadium -- Houston, Texas

Rice Stadium -- Houston, Texas TV: ESPN3.com

ESPN3.com Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Owls are a big 11.5-point favorite against the Miners, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -111

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Rice have won three out of their last five games against UTEP.