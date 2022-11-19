Who's Playing

UTSA @ Rice

Current Records: UTSA 8-2; Rice 5-5

What to Know

The UTSA Roadrunners and the Rice Owls will face off in a Conference USA clash at 1 p.m. ET Nov. 19 at Rice Stadium. If the nothing to nothing final from the last time they met is any indication, this contest will be decided by the defense.

The Louisiana Tech Bulldogs typically have all the answers at home, but last week UTSA proved too difficult a challenge. The Roadrunners put a hurting on the Bulldogs at home to the tune of 51-7. The game was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 34-7. Among those leading the charge for UTSA was RB Kevorian Barnes, who rushed for two TDs and 103 yards on 11 carries.

UTSA's defense was a presence as well, as it collected three interceptions and one fumble. The picks came courtesy of LB Malik Jones and S Clifford Chattman.

Meanwhile,'s it's hard to picture a worse loss than the 45-10 bruising that Rice suffered against the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers last week. Rice was down 31-10 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. Their only offensive touchdown came from RB Uriah West.

The Roadrunners are the favorite in this one, with an expected 13.5-point margin of victory. But bettors beware: they are only 2-4 against the spread when favored.

UTSA's win lifted them to 8-2 while Rice's defeat dropped them down to 5-5. Giving up six turnovers, the Owls had had trouble holding onto the ball. We'll see if UTSA can exploit that vulnerability.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 1 p.m. ET

Saturday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Rice Stadium -- Houston, Texas

Rice Stadium -- Houston, Texas TV: ESPN Plus

Online streaming: fuboTV

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $16.97

Odds

The Roadrunners are a big 13.5-point favorite against the Owls, according to the latest college football odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Roadrunners as a 13-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

UTSA won five games and tied one game in their last six contests with Rice.