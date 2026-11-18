The head coach's office inside Florida State's football facility is so large it echoes. There's a kitchen, a shower and a closet Rick Stockstill swears is bigger than any house he has ever lived in.

The walls have remained bare since Florida State fired Mike Norvell on Nov. 1 and named Stockstill, the former Middle Tennessee head coach, the interim head coach. A couple of Stockstill's files sit on the desk next to a Bobby Bowden bobblehead. "I look at it every day," he told CBS Sports.

Stockstill hasn't moved his belongings into the spacious office, which he jokingly calls "the mansion," and he won't. He knows this might be a short-term gig.

"I'm not going to move twice," he said.

Since taking over as interim head coach earlier this month, Stockstill has led Florida State to two consecutive victories. Both wins came on the road, ending a nearly three-year drought without a win away from Doak Campbell Stadium. Now, a team whose season appeared lost to many -- and remains so in the eyes of some -- finds itself just one win shy of bowl eligibility.

For Stockstill, the former Florida State quarterback who was part of Bowden's first full recruiting class in the 1970s, it's a dream come true. For years, he told former teammates he would love to be the Seminoles' head coach for one game, one play, one day.

"It was always a dream. Well, it was a hope. I didn't think it was ever a realistic dream or realistic possibility," he said.

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A Seminole's dream fulfilled

Sam Childers, a tight end who caught touchdown passes from Stockstill in 1980 and 1981, heard it plenty. "And I told him he could scratch that off his list because he's done it now," Childers said.

Now, Stockstill is the living embodiment of Florida State's bridge to the past and its future, both connected by the program's inauspicious rebuilds.

Stockstill, 68, was one of Bowden's first quarterbacks, part of the foundational recruiting classes that lifted an FSU program on the cusp of abandonment to 10- and 11-win seasons. He later spent 18 years leading Middle Tennessee, his foundation built primarily on what Bowden taught him: faith, family and toughness.

And players, not plays.

When Stockstill was fired after the 2023 season, he reached out to his alma mater, and Norvell hired him as the program's director of offensive scouting.

Back to coaching basics

Stockstill spent three years working in a cubicle, drafting scouting reports and evaluations of opponents and recruits. On game days, he reminded coaches how many timeouts they had left.

"Honestly, it wasn't a lot of fun. I used to tell people I like what I'm doing, but I don't love it," Stockstill said.

He loves the job now. When he was installed as interim head coach, he made a few quick changes: he ordered new defensive coordinator Ernie Sims Jr. to ditch the 3-5-3 defense and install a four-man front that didn't stress the secondary as much as the previous scheme. The Seminoles, who had mostly practiced indoors, moved outside, and the loud music that played during stretching sessions was cut off so players and coaches could better communicate. Practices were shortened.

The Seminoles beat Boston College 31-24 on Nov. 7 to snap a 12-game road losing streak dating to November 2023, then edged Pittsburgh 16-10. At 5-5, they're one win from bowl eligibility, with homecoming against NC State on Saturday and a rivalry game against Florida on Nov. 27.

Stockstill isn't keeping the seat warm for the next coach. He'd love to be that coach. If not, he'd love to stay in Tallahassee as an assistant and hand the next coach a program with momentum.

Building again on Bowden's foundation

That's exactly what Stockstill and his old teammates did in the late 1970s, lifting FSU into the national conversation. When Stockstill arrived in 1977 as part of Bowden's first full recruiting class, Florida State was coming off four straight losing seasons, and the administration flirted with disbanding the football program. Bowden arrived, and everything flipped.

"We'll play anybody, anywhere, anytime, just sign the contract," Childers said, referring to Bowden's famous challenge.

They did. Florida State won the Tangerine Bowl after the 1977 season and reached back-to-back Orange Bowls after the 1979 and 1980 seasons. With Stockstill at quarterback in 1980, the Seminoles beat No. 3 Nebraska in Lincoln and No. 4 Pitt at home in consecutive weeks. As a senior captain in 1981, he led them through five straight road games, winning at No. 7 Ohio State, Notre Dame and LSU.

The wins piled up, but the national titles didn't come until the 1990s. Bobby's Boys, as those early classes call themselves, poured the concrete for Bowden's foundation, which held for 38 years.

Quarterback Rick Stockstill (11) led Florida State against Oklahoma in the Orange Bowl at the end of the 1980 season. Getty Images

"I'm in the building business, and you've got to have a good foundation so you can build a damn good building, right?" Childers said. "And we had a great foundation."

That building is now showing cracks. Florida State went 13-0 in the 2023 regular season, won the ACC and was left out of the four-team College Football Playoff. The controversial snub sent the Seminoles barreling down a hill.

They went 2-10 in 2024, the program's worst season since 1974, and 5-7 last year. Athletic director Michael Alford was fired in September, and Norvell followed less than two months later after a 3-5 start. Fans have grown tired of lagging NIL resources for players and rising debt. FSU reported $437 million in athletics debt for the 2025 fiscal year, primarily because of long-term revenue bonds tied to renovations at Doak Campbell Stadium and a new football operations building.

Brent Brock, a former Florida State offensive lineman and Stockstill's best friend since they were freshmen, doesn't believe the Seminoles have been left behind in college athletics' new NIL race.

"In all fairness, we haven't fallen off the edge, but we're clinging to the edge," said Brock, who played alongside Stockstill at FSU and spent 18 seasons on his staff at Middle Tennessee.

Under Stockstill, Brock said, Florida State is "kind of pulling ourselves back up and trying to get back on that mountain."

Wally Woodham, a Leon High legend who shared quarterback duties with Jimmy Jordan on Bowden's first great teams from 1977 to 1979, quickly became Stockstill's running buddy when he enrolled at FSU. They've been close since. When he visited Stockstill in Tallahassee this past August, he discovered a coach sidelined to reviewing game tape and handling office paperwork, clearly dissatisfied with his inability to work directly with players.

"I could tell just by his demeanor and his mindset he was done," Woodham said. "... He's not an analyst. He's a football coach."

Then the job came.

At Boston College, trailing 17-14 with 17 seconds left before halftime, Stockstill wanted a field goal to tie the game. Offensive line coach Herb Hand asked about "Silver," a fake field goal play he installed that week. They called it, and kicker Gabe Panikowski scored on it. Walking off the field, Stockstill told the FSU radio crew what was running through his head: "I've got coach Bowden blood in me."

Pitt carried ghosts the next week. Stockstill recalled that one of his best friends, Pittsburgh native Monk Bonasorte, intercepted a pass when the Seminoles beat Dan Marino's Panthers in 1980. Bonasorte died of brain cancer in 2016. Before this year's trip, Stockstill's buddies kept texting him that Bowden and Monk were looking down on him with pride.

"That's why I'm so emotional," Stockstill said.

The players have noticed. He cried after the first win. He also danced with the players. Childers was at a recent practice when Stockstill paused to tell the team how much he respected them.

"I bet I heard eight or 10 players go, 'We respect you, coach'," Childers said.

The interview never stops

The next decision is in Jeff Purinton's hands. Florida State hired Purinton, an FSU alum who spent more than a decade in the athletic department during the Bowden era, as athletic director on Nov. 9. His first full day on the job was Tuesday, and his first major assignment is hiring a football coach.

"I think if they walked out to that football facility right now and went into coach Stockstill's office, they could see exactly what they need," Childers said.

For Bowden's Boys, they want some of what Bowden brought to the program in the next head coach. The Hall of Fame coach brought "a calmness and a steadiness," and a message, Brock said.

"We're going to be OK. We're not in a panic mode. Let's recruit, let's develop kids. Let's be smart about the portal."

Woodham said former teammates wrote letters to the athletic director saying Stockstill deserves a shot at an interview. Stockstill doesn't know if he'll get that interview.

"I feel like I'm interviewing every day," Stockstill said.

If Purinton goes another direction, Stockstill still wants to be a part of FSU's next chapter.

"Heck yeah, I'd stick around," he said. If the new coach needs a position coach, "he'll get the best one he can get right here in me. 'Cause I'll fight my guts out for him at this place."

Brock called keeping Stockstill on staff "probably the easiest question I'll answer for you."

Said Childers: "I wish they'd give him another year while they look for a coach."

This Saturday is Homecoming against NC State. On Friday night, former players will gather at Doak Campbell Stadium, walk with the current team, and stand, one by one, to give their names, positions, and the years they lettered. Bobby's Boys will be there in force.

On Saturday, Stockstill's dream will continue when he leads FSU onto the field at Doak Campbell Stadium for the first time as head coach.

"Having played here and my love and respect for Coach Bowden and what he meant to me in my personal and professional life, and then to be sitting in the role that he had is very humbling and just very surreal," Stockstill said. "I've cherished every second of it. I just love the opportunity and how I can impact these players and staff and the program here in a short period of time."