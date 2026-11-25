Rivalry week is diminished on paper, as many of the chief battles in college football feature disappointing teams. But for what the games lose in quality, they can make up for it with opportunity.

There are 11 top 25 teams that face off against unranked rivals, many of which can still make the College Football Playoff. In fact, the entire bubble picture could shift based on what happens in otherwise "meaningless" games against hated rivals.

For our purposes, we're using the rankings as our indicator for upsets. Betting upsets are a bigger indicator of likelihood, but teams falling near the top of the rankings are far more significant to the postseason picture -- and for the psyche of the losing team.

With that said, here's how we rank the likelihood of all 12 favorites getting upset.

11.) Georgia Tech at No. 1 Georgia

The only way that Georgia Tech has a chance in this game is if Kirby Smart retires pregame to fulfill his lifelong dreams of becoming a member of the Savannah Bananas. And even then, the 'Dawgs would probably still cover. Upset score: 0/10

10.) Vanderbilt vs. No. 5 Tennessee

The Volunteers' offense has some issues, but Vanderbilt certainly isn't the team to take advantage of them. The Commodores' only SEC win came against Mississippi State, without Kamario Taylor. There's a decent chance Tennessee's defense generates more points than Vanderbilt's offense. Upset score: 1/10

9.) Purdue at No. 14 Indiana

Purdue has played much better than its 3-8 record suggests, beating Illinois and Minnesota and taking a stacked Wake Forest team to double overtime. They might be running out of steam, but they have the horses to punch. That said, catching Indiana under fire might be the worst of every world. The Hoosiers need style points to even have a shot at a playoff bid, and they won't exactly take it easy against their in-state rival. Upset score: 3/10

8.) Texas A&M vs No. 3 Texas

It's nice to think that the Aggies could find a way to get things together and pull off a monumental upset, but Texas A&M is just a total disaster. The Aggies rank last in the SEC in team sacks, and don't even have a clear starter at quarterback heading into their final game of the year. The Longhorns are worse on the road, but Texas A&M is just bad. Upset score: 3/10

7.) Mississippi State at No. 22 Ole Miss

The Bulldogs without Kamario Taylor are embarrassingly pitiful, but strange things happen in the Egg Bowl. Ole Miss' defense hasn't been able to stop teams consistently, and Jeff Lebby will certainly have an aggressive game plan to challenge downfield. The Bulldogs probably don't have the talent to pull it off, but it's worth keeping an eye on. Upset score: 4/10

6.) Florida State vs. No. 20 Florida

Florida State has quietly challenged against upper-level teams, including giving Alabama and Miami battles early in the season. Now, in the final game before Glenn Schumann gets to town, the Seminoles have one last shot against the hated Gators. Florida's defense has struggled all season, but this is a game where Florida's running game could take over early. Upset score: 5/10

5.) Auburn at No. 6 Alabama

Auburn proved itself to be a giant slayer when the Tigers stunned No. 1 Georgia earlier this season, handing them their only loss. Auburn has already clinched their first winning season since 2019 under first-year coach Alex Golesh, making this one of the best Tigers teams since Gus Malzahn. That said, Auburn hasn't won in Tuscaloosa since 2010, when Cam Newton was the quarterback. This one doesn't feel like a great shot. Upset score: 5/10

4.) TCU at No. 11 Texas Tech

TCU features an agent of chaos: An interim coach. Andy Avalos will coach his lone game leading the Frogs on Thanksgiving night, while also calling one of the best defenses in the conference. TCU gave both Utah and BYU scares during trips to Fort Worth. A night game in Lubbock probably won't go quite as well, but you never know with interims. The last time TCU fielded an interim, they stunned No. 12 Baylor. Upset score: 6/10

3.) Michigan at No. 21 Ohio State

This has to be the worst vibes around a Michigan-Ohio State game in generations, if not all of recorded history. The 2026 version marks the first time both teams come into the game with four losses in 60 years. Both coaching staffs are firmly on the hot seat. With both programs reeling, an upset is certainly on the table. Upset score: 8/10

2.) Kentucky at No. 19 Louisville

At one point, Kentucky rose all the way to No. 6 in the CFP Rankings. Now, they sit outside. But for the former Louisville quarterback-turned-Kentucky coach Will Stein, the Governor's Cup is personal. The Cardinals have stormed all the way from 2-3 to a potential nine-win season. Anything could happen in one of the highest-quality matchups we've seen in years. Upset score: 9/10

1) Arizona State at No. 16 Arizona

The Territorial Cup is always a banger, but this should be one of the best in a while. It's the final game of the Noah Fifita era in Tucson, and the Wildcats can still get to 10 wins for the second time in his four years as a starter. That said, Jake Fette and the underclassmen Sun Devils are starting to round into shape. Upset score: 9/10