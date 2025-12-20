Iowa State quarterback Rocco Becht is set to enter the transfer portal after a three-year run as the Cyclones' starter, sources confirmed to CBS Sports' Matt Zenitz. His decision comes as the program reboots under coach Jimmy Rogers following Matt Campbell's departure for Penn State.

With one season of eligibility remaining, Becht will be one of the most accomplished quarterbacks available in the portal. While Becht figures to receive plenty of interest on the open market, Penn State stands out as an obvious contender for his services.

Campbell is bringing offensive coordinator Taylor Mouser with him from ISU to fill the same role for the Nittany Lions, which would make Penn State a natural destination. Becht's 26 wins as Iowa State's starting quarterback are the second-most in program history behind only Brock Purdy.

The Florida native was regarded as a three-star prospect and just the No. 61 quarterback in the Class of 2022 by 247Sports. But, as Campbell so often did during his decade with the Cyclones, he turned an overlooked player into a vital contributor for an overachieving program.

Becht burst onto the scene as a redshirt freshman in 2023, winning Big 12 Freshman of the Year honors as the Cyclones rebounded from a 4-8 season to finish 7-6 (6-3 Big 12). His best season at ISU came in 2024, when he passed for 3,505 yards and 25 touchdowns while leading the Cyclones to a berth in the Big 12 Championship Game and a program-record 11 victories.

Though the Iowa State offense dealt with some struggles in the second half of the 2025 season, Becht will depart as one of most-decorated quarterbacks in program history. He ranks No. 2 on Iowa State's all-time passing touchdowns list with 64 and at No. 3 in passing yards with 9,274. He also totaled 19 rushing touchdowns during a run of 39 consecutive starts.