Rod Bramblett, the 'Voice of the Auburn Tigers,' and his wife killed in car accident

Auburn radio play-by-play announcer Rod Bramblett and his wife Paula were killed Saturday in a car accident in Auburn, Alabama. Bramblett, 53, and Paula, 52, were in their SUV when the crash occurred.

The Auburn Family is devastated by the tragic passing of Rod and Paula Bramblett. 🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/BiynTWHcIx — Auburn Tigers (@AuburnTigers) May 26, 2019

According to a police report, the Brambletts were in their Toyota Highlander at the intersection of Shug Jordan Parkway and West Samford Avenue in Auburn when a Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by a 16-year-old male struck the rear of car. According to the Opelika-Auburn News, Rod was airlifted to UAB Medical Center in Birmingham, where he later died from his injuries. Paula was rushed to East Alabama Medical Center (EAMC) in Opelika, but died shortly after the crash.

The 16-year-old unnamed driver was transported to EAMC in serious condition. An investigation is ongoing into the accident.

Bramblett was the primary play-by-play radio host for Auburn's radio broadcasts of its sporting events. He took over for legendary broadcaster Jim Fyffe to become the voice of the football and basketball programs before the 2003 season. An Auburn graduate (1988), Bramblett spent his entire professional career calling various sporting events in the Auburn area.

Bramblett provided the soundtrack to Auburn athletics. His first legendary call is famously known as "Go, crazy, Cadillac." On the first play of the 2003 Iron Bowl vs. Alabama, Carnell Williams ran 80 yards for a touchdown. It was Bramblett's first year as the primary voice of Auburn football.

His most legendary call came on Nov. 13, 2013, during the "Kick Six." Auburn defensive back and kick returner Chris Davis took a missed Alabama field goal 109 yards for a touchdown as time expired to give Auburn a 34-28 victory against the Crimson Tide, win the SEC West and keep hope alive for a national championship.

"Auburn's gonna win the football game," Bramblett screamed. "Auburn's gonna win the football game. He ran the missed field goal back. He ran it back 109 yards. They're not gonna keep 'em off the field tonight."

That call earned him 2013 Play-by-Play Announcer of the Year honors from Sports Illustrated.