One of the major storylines this year in college football is six-time Super Bowl champion Bill Belichick taking over at North Carolina. The sports world is intrigued if he can find success in Chapel Hill with many wondering how long he will want to work in this new world of college athletics.

Belichick has remained in the headlines ever since he took the UNC job back in December. His buyout dropped to just $1 million on June 1, which led some to believe he was leaving the door open should an NFL team come calling. The NFL speculation isn't going to cease just because we are nearing August. In fact, new California general manager and former NFL coach Ron Rivera said Tuesday he believes Belichick could field NFL interest if things go well for the Tar Heels in 2025.

"Nothing but respect for coach Belichick, he's been somebody that, as I was a coach growing up in this league, that you looked at the things he did, you wanted to emulate some of the things that he's done," Rivera said in an interview with WCNC's Nick Carboni at ACC Media Days.

"I think it's been a really good boost for college football, for the ACC to have coach come back. I don't know how long that he'll do this. I mean, if he turns the program around instantly, I would not be surprised to see an NFL team reach out to him -- I really wouldn't. But, having him in college football is a very good thing."

The Tar Heels went 6-7 last season under Mack Brown, losing seven of their final 10 games after starting 3-0. North Carolina lost a couple of notable weapons such as running back Omarion Hampton and leading receiver J.J. Jones, but did compile the No. 9 transfer portal class this offseason, according to 247Sports, which included 41 commits. Belichick also found his new quarterback in South Alabama transfer Gio Lopez, who threw for 2,559 yards, 18 touchdowns and five interceptions while adding 465 yards and seven touchdowns on the ground last season. He was the only FBS quarterback to throw for 2,500 yards while completing better than 65% of his passes and averaging at least five yards per carry.

What success looks like for UNC in 2025 is subjective in the midst of a massive roster overhaul. But if the Tar Heels were to compete in the ACC, it's not crazy to assume an NFL team could add Belichick to their coaching big board. The question is, would the 73-year-old entertain a return to the league?