Cal is expected to hire seasoned NFL coaching veteran Ron Rivera to general manager-like position, according to CBS Sports' Jonathan Jones. Rivera is a former All-American linebacker for the Golden Bears with 13 seasons of NFL head coaching experience.

Rivera most recently served a four-year stint as coach of the Washington Commanders following a nine-year run leading the Carolina Panthers, which included an appearance in Super Bowl LI. Joining the Cal program will be a homecoming for Rivera, who played for the Bears from 1980-83.

He was famously part of Cal's 25-20 win over Stanford in 1982 that was capped by a wild ending featuring the Stanford Band coming onto the field. Rivera left Cal as one of the most accomplished defensive players in program history. He earned All-American honors in 1983 and was a three-time all-conference performer under coaches Roger Theder and Joe Kapp.

Rivera will be tasked with aiding ninth-year coach Justin Wilcox as the Bears seek to gain traction in the ACC. The Bears have earned four bowl berths under Wilcox, but haven't finished above .500 since 2019.

General managers have become increasingly prevalent in college football as head coaches seek assistance in managing evolving roster dynamics in the NIL and transfer portal eras. Cal's hiring of Rivera comes after rival Stanford tabbed former star NFL quarterback and Cardinal alum Andrew Luck to a similar position.