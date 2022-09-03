UCLA football set a program low for single-game attendance at the Rose Bowl during its 45-17 win over Bowling Green in Week 1. Only 27,143 fans purchased a ticket for the game, snapping a record that has stood for roughly 30 years.

The previous low point for the Bruins at the Rose Bowl came on Nov. 7, 1992, when 32,513 fans were in attendance for a 26-14 win over Oregon State in a game followed a five-game losing streak. However, the listed attendance on Saturday was roughly 5,000 fans lower than the previous mark. Attendance is typically calculated by tickets purchased, meaning that there were likely many fewer fans actually in the building.

Granted, there are a few pieces of context. UCLA's fall quarter does not start until Sept. 19, meaning that many students are not on campus yet. Additionally, the high in Los Angeles cleared 100 degrees, making it one of the hottest days of the year. The Rose Bowl is also 30 miles away from UCLA's campus in Westwood, making it a difficult trip, especially to watch UCLA play a Bowling Green squad that went 4-8 last season.

Still, nearly every one of these factors affect UCLA every season and the attendance has never come close to this record low.

After a sleepy start, the Bruins rattled off 38 unanswered points to crush the Falcons. Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson posted 298 yards passing, 87 yards rushing and four touchdowns in the win. Running back Zach Charbonnet added 111 yards rushing and a touchdown .

The Bruins are fresh off their best season since since 2015 after going 8-4 in 2021 and entering the AP Top 25 in Chip Kelly's fourth season. The record low attendance also comes just months after the Bruins announced plans to leave the Pac-12 for the Big Ten in 2024. UCLA fans will need to get used to playing Midwestern opponents in hot Los Angeles weather over the next few years.