Rose Bowl: Fans, former players react to Georgia's exhilarating win over Oklahoma

It was about a four-and-a-half-hour romp, but the Rose Bowl felt like it ran closer to two hours for the excitement that it produced. When the dust settled, Georgia emerged from Pasadena with a 54-48 win, with the offense shattering expectations and the defense doing just enough to win. Sonny Michel won the game with a touchdown run out of the wildcat formation, and Georgia punched its ticket to a National Championship Game berth in Atlanta next week.

Twitter had a lot to say about the game, because man was it ever stressful. The back and forth, Nick Chubb and Michel's huge games and, of course, Baker Mayfield gave people plenty of fodder to talk about.

First of all, we still have another game to deal with.

When you're not over the Rose Bowl and now the Sugar Bowl is on. pic.twitter.com/c6zFMjGIDz — SB Nation (@SBNation) January 2, 2018

Georgia alumni in attendance were losing their minds.

How bout them Dawgs! pic.twitter.com/0cq9LoiIr9 — Terrell Davis (@Terrell_Davis) January 2, 2018

It’s a Wrap game over — Todd Gurley II (@TG3II) January 2, 2018

Ahhhhhhhh!!!!!! Mercedes benz bound!!! The new SEC @FootballUGA — Brandon Bam Boykin (@BrandonBoykin2) January 2, 2018

We going to the National Championship #GoDawgs — Geno Atkins (@GenoSacks) January 2, 2018

Great time to be a Bulldawg! #GoDawgs — Mohamed J Massaquoi (@MJMassaquoi) January 2, 2018

And, of course, people had to take their shots at Mayfield.

Baker Mayfield must’ve been talking about his season here #RoseBowl pic.twitter.com/KNTTZHJGJF — Someone's An Idiot (@SomeonesAnIdiot) January 2, 2018

Baker Mayfield shouted himself hoarse during the Rose Bowl after a week of illness. He sounds like a 40-year, three-pack-a-day smoker now. — Greg Beacham (@gregbeacham) January 2, 2018

The end of the #RoseBowl looked like an episode of #TheBachelor and Baker Mayfield was not given a rose. #CFBPlayoff — Timothy Van Hauen (@TWhauen) January 2, 2018

And some people are struggling to cope with it being over.

The Rose Bowl to the Sugar Bowl is a harsh comedown — B1G Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) January 2, 2018

It was an incredible game, and there's a lot to think about moving forward. But the biggest plays of the game came on special teams.

After Lorenzo Carter blocked that kick in the #RoseBowl : pic.twitter.com/dzTrm0Mt3T — Robby Talley (@robby_talley) January 2, 2018

The bottomline? Georgia is playing for a title. In Atlanta.

Let's get weird.