Rose Bowl: Fans, former players react to Georgia's exhilarating win over Oklahoma
It was a long game, but easily the most exciting of the postseason to date
It was about a four-and-a-half-hour romp, but the Rose Bowl felt like it ran closer to two hours for the excitement that it produced. When the dust settled, Georgia emerged from Pasadena with a 54-48 win, with the offense shattering expectations and the defense doing just enough to win. Sonny Michel won the game with a touchdown run out of the wildcat formation, and Georgia punched its ticket to a National Championship Game berth in Atlanta next week.
Twitter had a lot to say about the game, because man was it ever stressful. The back and forth, Nick Chubb and Michel's huge games and, of course, Baker Mayfield gave people plenty of fodder to talk about.
First of all, we still have another game to deal with.
Georgia alumni in attendance were losing their minds.
And, of course, people had to take their shots at Mayfield.
And some people are struggling to cope with it being over.
It was an incredible game, and there's a lot to think about moving forward. But the biggest plays of the game came on special teams.
The bottomline? Georgia is playing for a title. In Atlanta.
Let's get weird.
