Rose Bowl, Oklahoma vs. Georgia score: Live game updates, football highlights

The College Football Playoff semifinal will be contested in The Granddaddy of Them All once again and you won't find a more compelling, diverse matchup than the one between No. 2 Oklahoma and No. 3 Georgia on Monday in Pasadena, California. It's a complete clash of styles: the Sooners spread you out and have one of college football's best scoring offenses, while the Bulldogs crush opponents with the ground game and run more than just about any other team on first down. Both teams are led by first-time coaches, meaning either Lincoln Riley or Kirby Smart will be playing for a national championship next week, and both squads are good enough to win it all, too.

CBS Sports will be with you the entire way on New Year's Day updating this story with live updates, analysis, highlights, stats and more. Be sure to hit the gametracker link above for a full box score. If you are unable to view the live application below, please click here.

Thanks for stopping by.