Rose Bowl score: Georgia completes comeback over Oklahoma in 2OT thriller
The best College Football Playoff semifinal yet was just as majestic as its Rose Bowl setting
Well, you're not going to get much better than double overtime in The Granddaddy of Them All. A high-scoring, thrilling game between No. 2 Oklahoma and No. 3 Georgia took the Rose Bowl into its first overtime in history with the Bulldogs blocking a Sooners field goal attempt and running back Sony Michel scoring the game-winning touchdown on a 27-yard run on the ensuing possession in double overtime.
The win puts Georgia in a position to play for its first national championship since 1980. It also marks just the third double-digit comeback in Rose Bowl history.
The Sooners finish the season 12-2 and have not advanced past the semifinals in their two playoff appearances. Heisman Trophy winner Baker Mayfield finished with 287 passing yards, two touchdowns and an interception.
