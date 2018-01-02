Rose Bowl score: Georgia completes comeback over Oklahoma in 2OT thriller

Well, you're not going to get much better than double overtime in The Granddaddy of Them All. A high-scoring, thrilling game between No. 2 Oklahoma and No. 3 Georgia took the Rose Bowl into its first overtime in history with the Bulldogs blocking a Sooners field goal attempt and running back Sony Michel scoring the game-winning touchdown on a 27-yard run on the ensuing possession in double overtime.

The win puts Georgia in a position to play for its first national championship since 1980. It also marks just the third double-digit comeback in Rose Bowl history.

The Sooners finish the season 12-2 and have not advanced past the semifinals in their two playoff appearances. Heisman Trophy winner Baker Mayfield finished with 287 passing yards, two touchdowns and an interception.

