For only the second time in the last 19 years on Jan. 1 in The Rose Bowl, expect rain. Top-ranked and unbeaten Indiana's showdown with Alabama in the College Football Playoff quarterfinals appears set to be a wet one.

Heavy rain and thunderstorms are expected throughout the morning in Pasadena, California followed by fewer showers in the afternoon during the game, according to AccuWeather. Thursday's high in 64 degrees and Pasadena's Rose Parade was under a flood watch through noon local time.

Rain is expected to stop around 1 p.m. local time for a brief period, but there is a 50% chance for more precipitation thereafter during the first half of the Rose Bowl through 6 p.m.

Heavy rains Thursday morning forced organizers to tarp the field inside the Rose Bowl as working crews rushed to move standing water off the playing surface by pushing it toward the stands.

"You know, if it's a deluge, that's one thing. I don't expect that tomorrow, and I don't expect it to be a real critical factor in the game, and I don't see it changing our game plan very much," Indiana coach Curt Cignetti said at his final press conference ahead of the contest.

For Alabama, the game plan will not change unless there are heavier rains.

"I think you just gotta see what it is in the moment," Alabama coach Kalen DeBoer said. "You know, it could be heavy at times. I don't know. It could be light. You just have to adjust. For us, we haven't played a lot in those elements this season. You try to prepare in practice with a wet ball and things like that, whether it's snapping the football, catching the football, throwing it, whatever it is.

"But in the end, you've just got to adapt, and we talked about those things on the staff, whether it's offense or defense, it kind of affects how you go about."