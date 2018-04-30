Rule modification clearing way for Shea Patterson at Michigan finalized just before deal
The move 'came out of nowhere,' according to one source
The modified rule that allowed Shea Patterson to transfer immediately to Michigan was finalized only last week after months of wrangling.
According to the latest NCAA Division I Council report, a key phrase was inserted into the wording labeled, "Modification of NCAA Division I Committee for Legislative Relief NCAA Division I Four-Year College Transfers Directive."
According to the modification, a player can transfer without restriction granted there are "documented mitigating circumstances outside the student-athlete's control." The modification became effective only last Wednesday.
One source intimately involved in the process said the move from the NCAA "came out of nowhere."
The "mitigating circumstances" phrase basically diffused the battle between Patterson and Ole Miss in the quarterback gaining immediate eligibility at Michigan.
The change was considered key in the proceedings that had caused Ole Miss to object to Patterson's transfer. Patterson had previously said he was misled by former coach Hugh Freeze about the scope of an NCAA investigation.
It is unlikely the modification was created to address the Patterson situation directly, according to Council member Bob Bowlsby. The Big 12 commissioner called the process to adopt such a change "laborious."
However, the modification does seem to the streamline the waiver applications of the other five former Ole Miss players who were seeking immediately eligibility, according to sources.
On Friday, Michigan released a joint statement with Ole Miss stating after the modification the two schools worked toward a new waiver application.
Michigan said it withdrew its previous waiver application in favor of a "new cooperative approach based on facts which all parties agree to."
