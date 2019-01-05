Running back Lamical Perine leads list of top Florida offensive stars returning for 2019 season

After running up the score on Michigan in the Peach Bowl, Florida fans are now able to carry some high hopes for 2019 into the offseason as it sees the offensive depth chart fill up with returning starters and contributors from this year's team. Running back Lamical Perine announced Saturday that he will be back with the Gators for his senior season, choosing not to join his teammate Jordan Scarlett and others in the 2019 NFL Draft.

"With Coach Mullen, we are now in a position to play for championships at UF," Perine wrote in a statement posted to Twitter. "Despite all the success we had this past season, I think we all know that we have some unfinished business. With that said, I'll be returning for my senior season for one last ride with my brothers and this coaching staff.

"Let's get to work!"

Perine was the team's leading rusher this season with 826 yards rushing and seven touchdowns while splitting carries with Scarlett, averaging 6.2 yards per carry. He explained that the Peach Bowl win against Michigan was "just the start of things to come for this program," and now has a hand in continuing the momentum from a 10-win season in the first year with Dan Mullen as head coach.

In addition to Perine bypassing the 2019 NFL Draft to return to Gainesville, leading wide receiver Van Jefferson and 2017 standout Tyrie Cleveland have made the same decision, giving coach Mullen's offense a massive boost for the 2019 season. Jefferson led the Gators this past season with 503 yards receiving and six touchdowns on 35 catches. Cleveland took a step back in 2018 with his 212 yards total on the year but did show flashes of a potentially special skill player as a sophomore in 2017 with 410 yards on 22 catches.

When you scan the landscape of the SEC, Florida's offense stands out as a group that could take a huge step forward among its peers in the league. The Gators don't have the firepower of Alabama, but after ranking near the middle of the SEC in 2017, it's not a stretch to think the offense will be not only improved but well enough to anchor the team's contention for a league championship.