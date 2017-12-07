Russell Wilson wears Ohio State jersey after losing bet with Seahawks' ball boy
At least he's a man of his word
Betting on sports can be a dangerous game. Bettors can study the lines, the gameplans, the rosters and anything else they want, but sports can often be an unpredictable beast, so gamblers must proceed at their own peril.
Seattle Seahawks quarterback (and proud former Wisconsin Badger) Russell Wilson decided to make a wager on last weekend's Big Ten conference championship game between Wisconsin and Ohio State, but it wasn't money he put on the line. Instead, he got creative with the Seahawks' ball boy, who is apparently a huge Buckeyes fan, and agreed to wear an OSU jersey this entire week if the Badgers lost.
Well, unfortunately for Russ, they lost. Ohio State took home the Big Ten title with a 27-21 victory on Saturday in Indianapolis.
That meant Wilson had to pay up. The quarterback tweeted a video on Wednesday explaining the situation.
Here's what Wilson had to say:
"If you're a competitor, you gotta do some bets every once in a while. You gotta believe in your team, you gotta believe in the people you support. Unfortunately, I was rooting for Wisconsin, and I made a bet. … Wisconsin, unfortunately...surprisingly...lost, so as a result, I've gotta wear a Troy Smith Rose Bowl jersey."
Let this be a lesson to all you kids out there. Betting is bad and will only lead to misery and shame. But if you agree to subject yourself to that, at least be a man of your word and pay up when it's collecting time.
