Rutgers assistant, ex-Minnesota coach Jerry Kill retires due to health concerns

Rutgers offensive coordinator and former Minnesota coach Jerry Kill announced Tuesday that he is retiring from football, citing health reasons. Kill spent the 2017 season as the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach for Rutgers. He previously served as the head coach at Minnesota from 2011-15.

"I want to thank [Rutgers coach] Chris Ash and [athletic director] Pat Hobbs for giving me the opportunity to coach at Rutgers," Kill said in a statement. "I would also like to thank the players, the Rutgers family, fans and media for everything they have done for Rebecca and I. This program is definitely headed in the right direction with coach Ash and I know that firsthand. I enjoyed the year being an assistant coach and had a ton of fun with the players and coaches."

Kill fought through epilepsy throughout his coaching career and had multiple seizures during his coaching career. His battle with seizures eventually led him to retire from his post at Minnesota on Oct. 28, 2015. His battle continued during his year at Rutgers. The New York Times reported that he had one after Rutgers' second game of the season in the football offices.

"I hope that through my 34 years of coaching that I was able to be a positive influence on young people because that is truly why I coach. I want to thank all the players for what they have done for me," he said. "I appreciate and love all of the people that are part of my family. I don't have any regrets and I've had a blessed career. I love this game and all the coaches that I've worked with. They have all made Jerry Kill a better man. I know that I did it the right way and I did it my way. I gave everything I had to the game, I just ran out of juice."

He finishes his college coaching career with a 152-99 record as a head coach at Saginaw Valley State (1994-98), Emporia State (1999-2000), Southern Illinois (2001-07), Northern Illinois (2008-10) and Minnesota (2011-15).