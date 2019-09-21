Rutgers vs. Boston College: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Rutgers (home) vs. Boston College (away)

Current Records: Rutgers 1-1-0; Boston College 2-1-0

What to Know

Rutgers has had a week off and are no doubt ready to get back on the field. They will take on Boston College at noon on Saturday at home. Both of these teams will be looking for a pick-me-up after considerable defeats in their previous games.

After soaring to 48 points the game before, Rutgers faltered in their matchup two weeks ago. They ended up on the wrong side of a painful 30-nothing walloping at Iowa's hands. The Scarlet Knights were in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 20-nothing.

Meanwhile, if Boston College was riding high off their 45-13 takedown of Richmond, that ride came to an abrupt end. Boston College has to be aching after a bruising 48-24 loss to Kansas last Friday. Boston College was probably expecting an easy win given their 20-point advantage in the point spread, but Kansas gave them no such satisfaction.

With the two teams each stumbling in off of a defeat, both will be hungry for the victory. A couple stats to keep an eye on: The Scarlet Knights are 10th worst in the nation in interceptions, having thrown 5 on the season. But the Eagles enter the contest having picked the ball six times, good for second in the the nation. So the Rutgers squad has its work cut out for it.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: SHI Stadium -- Piscataway, New Jersey

SHI Stadium -- Piscataway, New Jersey TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $35.00

Odds

The Eagles are a big 8-point favorite against the Scarlet Knights.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Eagles as a 7-point favorite.

Over/Under: 58

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.