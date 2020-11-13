Who's Playing

Illinois @ Rutgers

Current Records: Illinois 0-3; Rutgers 1-2

What to Know

The Illinois Fighting Illini are 3-1 against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights since October of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. The Fighting Illini and RU will face off in a Big Ten battle at noon ET at SHI Stadium. Both of these teams will be looking for a pick-me-up after considerable defeats in their previous games.

A win for Illinois just wasn't in the stars last week as the team never even grasped a temporary lead. They ended up on the wrong side of a painful 41-14 walloping at the Minnesota Golden Gophers' hands. RB Mike Epstein put forth a good effort for the losing side as he rushed for one TD and 108 yards on 11 carries. Epstein's longest run was for 63 yards in the second quarter.

Meanwhile, RU was expected to have a tough go of it last week, and, well, they did. Things couldn't have gone much worse for them as they lost 49-27 to the Ohio State Buckeyes. RU was down 42-9 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. No one had a standout game offensively for RU, but they got scores from QB Johnny Langan, TE Jovani Haskins, and OL Raiqwon O'Neal.

The Fighting Illini are now 0-3 while the Scarlet Knights sit at 1-2. A couple numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: Illinois is stumbling into the matchup with the 19th most yards allowed per game in the nation, having given up 480 on average. RU has experienced some struggles of their own as they are 14th worst in the nation in yards per game, with only 298.7 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: SHI Stadium -- Piscataway, New Jersey

SHI Stadium -- Piscataway, New Jersey TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Scarlet Knights are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Fighting Illini, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Illinois have won three out of their last four games against Rutgers.