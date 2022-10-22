Who's Playing

Indiana @ Rutgers

Current Records: Indiana 3-4; Rutgers 3-3

What to Know

The Rutgers Scarlet Knights have had a week off and are no doubt ready to get back on the field. The Scarlet Knights and the Indiana Hoosiers will face off in a Big Ten battle at noon ET Saturday at SHI Stadium. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.

RU had victory within their grasp but couldn't quite capture it two weeks ago as the team lost 14-13 to the Nebraska Cornhuskers. RU was up 13 to nothing at the end of the half but couldn't hold on to the lead. Their only offensive touchdown came on a rush from QB Noah Vedral.

Meanwhile, IU was within a late touchdown of stealing the win, but they took the "L" against the Maryland Terrapins 38-33. RB Shaun Shivers wasn't much of a difference maker for IU; Shivers rushed for 32 yards on 14 carries.

This next matchup is expected to be close, with RU going off at just a 3-point favorite. Those who got lucky with them against the spread two weeks ago might want to hold off on placing bets this time since the squad has yet to string together back-to-back wins against the spread.

The Scarlet Knights simply couldn't be stopped when the two teams previously met in November of last year, as they easily beat the Hoosiers on the road 38-3. Will RU repeat their success, or does IU have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: SHI Stadium -- Piscataway, New Jersey

SHI Stadium -- Piscataway, New Jersey TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $20.00

Odds

The Scarlet Knights are a 3-point favorite against the Hoosiers, according to the latest college football odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Scarlet Knights, as the game opened with the Scarlet Knights as a 1.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Indiana have won five out of their last seven games against Rutgers.