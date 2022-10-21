Who's Playing

Indiana @ Rutgers

Current Records: Indiana 3-4; Rutgers 3-3

What to Know

The Rutgers Scarlet Knights have had a week off and are no doubt ready to get back on the field. The Scarlet Knights and the Indiana Hoosiers will face off in a Big Ten battle at noon ET on Saturday at SHI Stadium. RU is out to stop a five-game streak of losses at home.

Two weeks ago, RU and the Nebraska Cornhuskers were almost perfectly matched up, but RU suffered an agonizing 14-13 loss. RU was up 13 to nothing at the end of the half but couldn't hold on to the lead. Their only offensive touchdown came on a rush from QB Noah Vedral.

Meanwhile, IU didn't finish too far behind, but the team still lost 38-33 to the Maryland Terrapins last week. RB Shaun Shivers had a pretty forgettable game, rushing for 32 yards on 14 carries.

This next matchup is expected to be close, with the Scarlet Knights going off at just a 3-point favorite. Those who got lucky with them against the spread two weeks ago might want to hold off on placing bets this time since the squad has yet to string together back-to-back wins against the spread.

RU simply couldn't be stopped when the two teams previously met in November of last year, as they easily beat the Hoosiers on the road 38-3. Will RU repeat their success, or does IU have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: SHI Stadium -- Piscataway, New Jersey

SHI Stadium -- Piscataway, New Jersey TV: Big Ten Network

Online streaming: fuboTV

Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Scarlet Knights are a 3-point favorite against the Hoosiers, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Indiana have won five out of their last seven games against Rutgers.