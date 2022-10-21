Who's Playing
Indiana @ Rutgers
Current Records: Indiana 3-4; Rutgers 3-3
What to Know
The Rutgers Scarlet Knights have had a week off and are no doubt ready to get back on the field. The Scarlet Knights and the Indiana Hoosiers will face off in a Big Ten battle at noon ET on Saturday at SHI Stadium. RU is out to stop a five-game streak of losses at home.
Two weeks ago, RU and the Nebraska Cornhuskers were almost perfectly matched up, but RU suffered an agonizing 14-13 loss. RU was up 13 to nothing at the end of the half but couldn't hold on to the lead. Their only offensive touchdown came on a rush from QB Noah Vedral.
Meanwhile, IU didn't finish too far behind, but the team still lost 38-33 to the Maryland Terrapins last week. RB Shaun Shivers had a pretty forgettable game, rushing for 32 yards on 14 carries.
This next matchup is expected to be close, with the Scarlet Knights going off at just a 3-point favorite. Those who got lucky with them against the spread two weeks ago might want to hold off on placing bets this time since the squad has yet to string together back-to-back wins against the spread.
RU simply couldn't be stopped when the two teams previously met in November of last year, as they easily beat the Hoosiers on the road 38-3. Will RU repeat their success, or does IU have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET
- Where: SHI Stadium -- Piscataway, New Jersey
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Scarlet Knights are a 3-point favorite against the Hoosiers, according to the latest college football odds.
Over/Under: -110
See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Indiana have won five out of their last seven games against Rutgers.
- Nov 13, 2021 - Rutgers 38 vs. Indiana 3
- Oct 31, 2020 - Indiana 37 vs. Rutgers 21
- Oct 12, 2019 - Indiana 35 vs. Rutgers 0
- Sep 29, 2018 - Indiana 24 vs. Rutgers 17
- Nov 18, 2017 - Indiana 41 vs. Rutgers 0
- Nov 05, 2016 - Indiana 33 vs. Rutgers 27
- Oct 17, 2015 - Rutgers 55 vs. Indiana 52