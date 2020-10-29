Who's Playing

No. 17 Indiana @ Rutgers

Current Records: Indiana 1-0; Rutgers 1-0

What to Know

The Rutgers Scarlet Knights have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Indiana Hoosiers and are hoping to record their first victory since Oct. 17 of 2015. RU and IU will face off in a Big Ten battle at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at SHI Stadium. The Scarlet Knights aren't favored, but they just beat the odds in their last game, so don't count them out.

RU had to kick off their season on the road last week, but they showed no ill effects. They bagged a 38-27 win over the Michigan State Spartans. RU can attribute much of their success to RB Isaih Pacheco, who punched in two rushing touchdowns.

RU's defense was a force to be reckoned with, as it collected two interceptions and five fumbles. The picks came courtesy of DB Tre Avery and DB Brendon White.

Meanwhile, it may have taken overtime to finish the job, but the Hoosiers ultimately got the result they were hoping for last week with a 36-35 win over the Penn State Nittany Lions. IU's RB Stevie Scott III filled up the stat sheet, punching in two rushing touchdowns.

The Scarlet Knights took a serious blow against IU when the two teams previously met in October of last year, falling 35 to nothing. Maybe RU will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: SHI Stadium -- Piscataway, New Jersey

SHI Stadium -- Piscataway, New Jersey TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Hoosiers are a big 10.5-point favorite against the Scarlet Knights, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -110

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Indiana have won four out of their last five games against Rutgers.