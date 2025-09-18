A pair of Big Ten team are set to square off in a primetime matchup on Friday when the Rutgers Scarlet Knights host the Iowa Hawkeyes. The Hawkeyes (2-1) are aiming to build off their 47-7 win over UMass in Week 3. Iowa has been dominant on the defensive side of the ball in 2025, allowing only 27 points in three games. The Scarlet Knights (3-0) are also coming off a blowout win in Week 3 after beating Norfolk State 60-10. Rutgers quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis has played at a high level thus far in 2025. The Hawkeyes are 1-1-1 and the Scarlet Knights are 2-1 against the spread this season.

Kickoff from SHI Stadium in Piscataway, N.J., is set for 8 p.m. ET. The Hawkeyes are 2.5-point favorites in the latest Iowa vs. Rutgers odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 46.5. Before making any Rutgers vs. Iowa picks, make sure you check out what SportsLine expert, Tom Fornelli, has to say.

A CBS Sports writer since 2010, the entertaining Fornelli is perhaps best known for his college football expertise. Fornelli's dedication to analysis of all levels of college football has helped him go 11-2 (+889) on his last 13 picks in Rutgers games. Anyone who has followed him could be way up.

Now, Fornelli has zoned in on Iowa vs. Rutgers and just locked in his CFB picks and predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see his picks. Here are several CFB odds and college football betting lines for Rutgers vs. Iowa:

Rutgers vs. Iowa spread Iowa -2.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook Rutgers vs. Iowa over/under 46.5 points Rutgers vs. Iowa money line Rutgers +110, Iowa -131 Rutgers vs. Iowa picks See picks at SportsLine Rutgers vs. Iowa streaming Fubo (Try for free)

Why Iowa can cover

The Hawkeyes continue to be led by longtime head coach Kirk Ferentz, who recently became the Big Ten's all-time leader in wins with his 206th victory coming against UMass on Sept. 13. At quarterback, Mark Gronowski has taken over the offense, showcasing both passing efficiency and mobility, while running backs Xavier Williams and Jaziun Patterson have provided balanced one-two punch on the ground.

Defensively, Iowa continues to stay true to its identity as one of the Big Ten's top units, giving up just over 200 yards and 9.0 points per game through the early part of the season. Edge rusher Ethan Hurkett, defensive end Max Llewellyn, and standout defensive backs Xavier Nwankpa and Zach Lutmer are among Iowa's key defensive players in 2025. Hurkett leads the team in sacks, Llewellyn is another high-end pass rusher, and both Nwankpa and Lutmer provide speed, coverage ability, and versatility in the secondary. See which team to back at SportsLine.

Why Rutgers can cover

Rutgers entered the 2025 season with renewed optimism under head coach Greg Schiano. Schiano, in his sixth season, has led the program to three bowl appearances in the past four years, including a 7-6 record in 2024. The team boasts a potent offense, averaging over 46 points per game, led by quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis, who has thrown for 820 yards and 7 touchdowns. Wide receivers KJ Duff, Ian Strong, and DT Sheffield provide dynamic playmaking options, while running back Antwan Raymond adds depth and explosiveness to the backfield.

The defense, while not quite on Iowa's caliber, has shown significant signs of improvement over the last two weeks. Special teams have been a bright spot for the Scarlet Knights, with multiple blocked punts returned for touchdowns. See which team to back at SportsLine.

How to make Iowa vs. Rutgers picks

For Friday's Rutgers vs. Iowa matchup, Fornelli is leaning Over on the point total, but he also says a critical X-factor makes one side of the spread a must-back. You can only see what it is, and get Fornelli's full analysis, at SportsLine.

Who covers in Iowa vs. Rutgers and what critical x-factor do you need to know about? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Rutgers vs. Iowa spread you need to jump, all from the expert who returned $889 to $100 players over his last 13 Rutgers picks, and find out.