A massive Big Ten matchup is set for college football Week 4 as the Iowa Hawkeyes visit the Rutgers Scarlet Knights on Friday. The Scarlet Knights are one of 11 teams in the conference heading into Week 4 with a perfect record, and they are coming off a massive 60-10 win against Norfolk State. The Hawkeyes are 2-1 on the season thanks to a 16-13 loss to the Iowa State Cyclones in Week 2, but have collectively outscored their other two opponents 81-14.

Kickoff from SHI Stadium in Piscataway, NJ, is set for 8 p.m. ET. The Hawkeyes are 2.5-point favorites in the latest Iowa vs. Rutgers odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 46.5. Before making any Rutgers vs. Iowa picks, make sure you check out the picks from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Where to watch Iowa vs. Rutgers on Friday

When: Friday, Sept. 19

Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Stream: Fubo (try for free)

Follow along: CBS Sports App

Rutgers vs. Iowa betting preview

Odds: Hawkeyes -2.5, over/under 46.5

Iowa has one of the most impressive defenses in the Big Ten through the first three weeks of the season, allowing just 178.0 average yards per game. The Hawkeyes held both Albany and UMass to just seven points while holding a high-flying Iowa State offense to under 20 points. Iowa's own offense has been inconsistent, however, as quarterback Mark Gronkowski has thrown for 306 yards and three touchdowns through three games. The Hawkeyes will also be without running back Xavier Williams on Friday, who was injured against UMass.



The Scarlet Knights have a different story this season, as their shortcomings on defense -- allowing 342.7 average yards per game -- have been balanced by an impressive offense. Athan Kaliakmanis is putting together a strong senior campaign, completing 72.9% of his passes for 820 yards and seven touchdowns with zero interceptions through three games. Rutgers also has a solid ground game, with Antwan Raymond averaging 5.8 yards per carry with five touchdowns to start the season.

Model's Iowa vs. Rutgers prediction, picks

The Hawkeyes have won all four of their all-time meetings against the Scarlet Knights and are the better team on defense. However, the hosts have the offensive depth to buck that trend on Friday and are 5-1-1 against the spread in their last seven games as an underdog. The SportsLine model projects Rutgers will cover the spread in 50% of simulations.

Want more Week 4 college football picks?

You've seen the model's best bets for Iowa vs. Rutgers. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for every Week 4 college football game here, all from the model that's simulated every game 10,000 times.