Rutgers vs. Maryland: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Rutgers vs. Maryland football game
Who's Playing
Rutgers (home) vs. Maryland (away)
Current Records: Rutgers 1-3-0; Maryland 2-2-0
What to Know
A Big Ten battle is on tap between Rutgers and Maryland at noon ET on Saturday at SHI Stadium. Both of these teams will be looking for a pick-me-up after considerable defeats in their previous games.
The day started off rough for Rutgers last week, and it ended that way, too. They played a contest they are hoping to forget as they lost a 52 to nothing blowout to Michigan. QB Artur Sitkowski had a memorable game, but not in the way you want to be remembered: he passed for 106 yards on 24 attempts.
Meanwhile, if Maryland was expecting to get some payback for the 38-3 loss against Penn State the last time they met, then they were left disappointed. The Terrapins were dealt a punishing 59 to nothing defeat at the hands of Penn State. Maryland was in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 38 to nothing.
Rutgers is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. Signs indicate that those betting on them against the spread won't find the odds much better since the team is 0-3 ATS when expected to lose.
With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. A pair of offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Scarlet Knights are fourth worst in the nation in overall touchdowns, with only 7 on the season. On the other hand, the Terrapins rank 19th in the league when it comes to rushing touchdowns, with 12 on the season. So the cards are definitely stacked in their favor.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET
- Where: SHI Stadium -- Piscataway, New Jersey
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $16.00
Odds
The Terrapins are a big 13.5-point favorite against the Scarlet Knights.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 13.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 56
Series History
Maryland have won three out of their last four games against Rutgers.
- Oct 13, 2018 - Maryland 34 vs. Rutgers 7
- Nov 04, 2017 - Rutgers 31 vs. Maryland 24
- Nov 26, 2016 - Maryland 31 vs. Rutgers 13
- Nov 28, 2015 - Maryland 46 vs. Rutgers 41
