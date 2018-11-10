Rutgers vs. Michigan Live updates Score, results, highlights, for Saturday's NCAAF game

If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for Michigan. They will square off against Rutgers at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday. Michigan is currently enjoying an eight-game winning streak and is looking to extend their dominance.

You're bound to get a positive result if you outscore your opponent every quarter, and that's exactly how it played out between Michigan and Penn St. Michigan steamrollered Penn St. 42-7. Shea Patterson, who passed for 144 yards and 2 touchdowns, was a major factor in Michigan's success. If you haven't heard Patterson's name lately, then you haven't been paying much attention: he has loomed large in their past four games.

Meanwhile, things haven't been easy for Rutgers, and their contest last-week match only extended their streak of losses to eight. They took a 31-17 hit to the loss column at the hands of Wisconsin.

Michigan's win lifted them to 8-1 while Rutgers's loss dropped them down to 1-8. Rutgers's offensive line will need to gear up for a tough test against a Michigan defensive front that amassed five sacks against Penn St., so we'll see if they are up to the task.

