The Michigan State Spartans will try to pull within one win of bowl eligibility when they face the Rutgers Scarlet Knights on Saturday afternoon. Michigan State has won two of its last three games, including a 23-15 win over Illinois last week. Rutgers has lost two straight games, with its most recent setback coming against Michigan.

Kickoff is set for noon ET. The Spartans are favored by 10 points in the latest Rutgers vs. Michigan State odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 40.

Rutgers vs. Michigan State spread: Michigan State -10

Rutgers vs. Michigan State over/under: 40 points

Rutgers vs. Michigan State money line: Michigan State -490, Rutgers +360

Why Michigan State can cover

Michigan State is playing its best football of the season, picking up wins over Wisconsin and Illinois in two of its last three games. The Spartans were 16-point underdogs against the Fighting Illini, but they scored 23 unanswered points in their 23-15 win. Junior quarterback Payton Thorne has thrown for 1,896 yards and 14 touchdowns, while sophomore running back Jalen Berger has rushed for 465 yards and five scores.

Rutgers has lost five of its last six games, including a 31-0 loss at Minnesota two weeks ago and a 52-17 loss to Michigan last week. The Scarlet Knights have a game at No. 14 Penn State coming up next week, making this a sandwich spot on the schedule. Michigan State has won seven of the last eight meetings between these teams, covering the spread in four of the last six matchups.

Why Rutgers can cover

Rutgers is only two games away from bowl eligibility, so it will certainly be motivated for this game. The Scarlet Knights have faced some tough opponents during their recent cold stretch, but they also picked up a win over Indiana three weeks ago. They led Michigan at halftime last week, making it a deceiving final score.

Michigan State has lost five games by double digits this season, so the Spartans are undeserving of being 10-point favorites. They have only picked up two wins by double digits, which came in the first two weeks of the year against Western Michigan and Akron.

