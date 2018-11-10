Rutgers vs. Michigan updates: Live NCAAF game scores, results for Saturday

Halftime Recap

Michigan came into this matchup averaging 36.67 points per game, and they are putting up high numbers again. They are way out in front at halftime with a 21-7 lead over Rutgers. Michigan have come by their advantage honestly, as they have outgained Rutgers 246 to 135.

Michigan have enjoyed the tag-team combination of Karan Higdon and Shea Patterson, the former has rushed for 38 yards and 2 touchdowns on 11 carries, while the latter has passed for 155 yards and 1 touchdown. If you haven't heard Higdon's name lately, then you haven't been paying much attention: he has loomed large in their past four games.

Michigan are on a streak of eight consecutive wins and are hoping to make it nine. We'll see if they can protect their lead and keep up this hot streak.

Game Preview

If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for Michigan. They will square off against Rutgers at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday. Michigan is currently enjoying an eight-game winning streak and is looking to extend their dominance.

You're bound to get a positive result if you outscore your opponent every quarter, and that's exactly how it played out between Michigan and Penn St. Michigan steamrollered Penn St. 42-7. Shea Patterson, who passed for 144 yards and 2 touchdowns, was a major factor in Michigan's success. If you haven't heard Patterson's name lately, then you haven't been paying much attention: he has loomed large in their past four games.

Meanwhile, things haven't been easy for Rutgers, and their contest last-week match only extended their streak of losses to eight. They took a 17-31 hit to the loss column at the hands of Wisconsin.

Michigan's win lifted them to 8-1 while Rutgers's loss dropped them down to 1-8. Rutgers's offensive line will need to gear up for a tough test against a Michigan defensive front that amassed five sacks against Penn St., so we'll see if they are up to the task.