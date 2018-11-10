Rutgers vs. Michigan updates: Live NCAAF game scores, results for Saturday
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Rutgers vs. Michigan football game
Halftime Recap
Michigan came into this matchup averaging 36.67 points per game, and they are putting up high numbers again. They are way out in front at halftime with a 21-7 lead over Rutgers. Michigan have come by their advantage honestly, as they have outgained Rutgers 246 to 135.
Michigan have enjoyed the tag-team combination of Karan Higdon and Shea Patterson, the former has rushed for 38 yards and 2 touchdowns on 11 carries, while the latter has passed for 155 yards and 1 touchdown. If you haven't heard Higdon's name lately, then you haven't been paying much attention: he has loomed large in their past four games.
Michigan are on a streak of eight consecutive wins and are hoping to make it nine. We'll see if they can protect their lead and keep up this hot streak.
Game Preview
If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for Michigan. They will square off against Rutgers at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday. Michigan is currently enjoying an eight-game winning streak and is looking to extend their dominance.
You're bound to get a positive result if you outscore your opponent every quarter, and that's exactly how it played out between Michigan and Penn St. Michigan steamrollered Penn St. 42-7. Shea Patterson, who passed for 144 yards and 2 touchdowns, was a major factor in Michigan's success. If you haven't heard Patterson's name lately, then you haven't been paying much attention: he has loomed large in their past four games.
Meanwhile, things haven't been easy for Rutgers, and their contest last-week match only extended their streak of losses to eight. They took a 17-31 hit to the loss column at the hands of Wisconsin.
Michigan's win lifted them to 8-1 while Rutgers's loss dropped them down to 1-8. Rutgers's offensive line will need to gear up for a tough test against a Michigan defensive front that amassed five sacks against Penn St., so we'll see if they are up to the task.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Watch This Game Live
-
Week 11: Live updates all Saturday long
NCAA football scores, highlights and updates from Week 11 all Saturday long
-
The future is bright for Texas A&M
Very quietly, Texas A&M has been a tough out every week
-
Buckeyes grind out win over Spartans
Ohio State was able to rely on its defense to get a key Big Ten road win on Saturday
-
Florida storms back vs. South Carolina
The Gators responded in a big way after being tested by their former coach in Will Muscham...
-
Alabama vs. MSU live score, updates
Live updates, highlights and analysis as No. 1 Alabama and No. 16 Mississippi State square...
-
Sooners vs. Cowboys score, updates
Live updates, highlights and analysis as Big 12 rivals No. 6 Oklahoma and Oklahoma State b...