Rutgers vs. Minnesota: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NCAA Football start time

Who's Playing

Rutgers (home) vs. No. 20 Minnesota (away)

Current Records: Rutgers 1-5-0; Minnesota 6-0-0

What to Know

Minnesota has been a homebody their last two matches, but they are heading out on Saturday. Minnesota and Rutgers will face off in a Big Ten battle at 3:30 p.m. ET at SHI Stadium. Minnesota is cruising in on a six-game winning streak while Rutgers is stumbling in off of five consecutive losses.

The Golden Gophers took their matchup against Nebraska on Saturday by a conclusive 34-7 score. RB Mohamed Ibrahim and RB Rodney Smith were among the main playmakers for Minnesota as the former rushed for 84 yards and three TDs on 15 carries and the latter rushed for 139 yards and one TD on 18 carries.

Meanwhile, if Rutgers was expecting to get some payback for the 24-17 loss against Indiana the last time they met, then they were left disappointed. The Scarlet Knights played a contest they are hoping to forget as they lost a 35 to nothing blowout to Indiana. The Scarlet Knights haven't found any success against Indiana since Oct. 17 of 2015, this defeat making it four in a row.

Minnesota is the favorite in this one, with an expected 28.5-point margin of victory. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a three-game streak of ATS wins.

Minnesota's win lifted them to 6-0 while Rutgers' loss dropped them down to 1-5. We'll see if Minnesota can repeat their recent success or if Rutgers bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: SHI Stadium -- Piscataway, New Jersey

SHI Stadium -- Piscataway, New Jersey TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Golden Gophers are a big 28.5-point favorite against the Scarlet Knights.

Over/Under: 48

Series History

Minnesota won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.