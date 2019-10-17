Rutgers vs. Minnesota: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NCAA Football start time
How to watch Rutgers vs. Minnesota football game
Who's Playing
Rutgers (home) vs. No. 20 Minnesota (away)
Current Records: Rutgers 1-5-0; Minnesota 6-0-0
What to Know
Minnesota has been a homebody their last two matches, but they are heading out on Saturday. Minnesota and Rutgers will face off in a Big Ten battle at 3:30 p.m. ET at SHI Stadium. Minnesota is cruising in on a six-game winning streak while Rutgers is stumbling in off of five consecutive losses.
The Golden Gophers took their matchup against Nebraska on Saturday by a conclusive 34-7 score. RB Mohamed Ibrahim and RB Rodney Smith were among the main playmakers for Minnesota as the former rushed for 84 yards and three TDs on 15 carries and the latter rushed for 139 yards and one TD on 18 carries.
Meanwhile, if Rutgers was expecting to get some payback for the 24-17 loss against Indiana the last time they met, then they were left disappointed. The Scarlet Knights played a contest they are hoping to forget as they lost a 35 to nothing blowout to Indiana. The Scarlet Knights haven't found any success against Indiana since Oct. 17 of 2015, this defeat making it four in a row.
Minnesota is the favorite in this one, with an expected 28.5-point margin of victory. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a three-game streak of ATS wins.
Minnesota's win lifted them to 6-0 while Rutgers' loss dropped them down to 1-5. We'll see if Minnesota can repeat their recent success or if Rutgers bounces back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET
- Where: SHI Stadium -- Piscataway, New Jersey
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Golden Gophers are a big 28.5-point favorite against the Scarlet Knights.
Over/Under: 48
Series History
Minnesota won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.
- Oct 22, 2016 - Minnesota 34 vs. Rutgers 32
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Pick'em Challenge and compete for $1,000 each week.
-
CFB Week 8 odds, top picks, sims, bets
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every Week 8 college football game 10,000 times
-
The Six Pack of picks for Week 8
Trust the Process in Week 8, The Unofficial Week of the Underdog
-
CFB DFS, Week 8: Top lineups, picks
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with almost $2M in career winnings, gives optimal lineup...
-
Ohio State vs. Northwestern odds, sims
Stephen Oh has his finger on the pulse of Ohio State football.
-
Week 8 SEC picks against the spread
You can't blame the Tigers, Tide and Gators if they are looking ahead to bigger games the next...
-
Syracuse vs Pittsburgh odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Friday's Syracuse vs. Pittsburgh game 10,000...
-
Penn State survives road test from Iowa
Penn State moved to 6-0 on Saturday by surviving a road trip to Kinnick Stadium in prime time
-
Miami takes down No. 20 Virginia
The Hurricanes are now .500 on the season, and the Cavs are not in control of the ACC Coastal
-
Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan football game