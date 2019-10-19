Rutgers vs. Minnesota live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAA Football on TV, stream online
How to watch Rutgers vs. Minnesota football game
Who's Playing
Rutgers (home) vs. No. 20 Minnesota (away)
Current Records: Rutgers 1-5-0; Minnesota 6-0-0
What to Know
Rutgers is hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 36 points per game before their next matchup. Rutgers and Minnesota will face off in a Big Ten battle at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at SHI Stadium. The Scarlet Knights stagger in eager to bring about an end to their five-game losing streak.
Rutgers took a serious blow against Indiana last week, falling 35 to nothing. Rutgers was in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 21 to nothing.
Meanwhile, Minnesota brought a five-game winning streak into their game against Nebraska last week; they left with a six-game streak. Minnesota blew past Nebraska 34-7. The contest was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point the Golden Gophers had established a 34 to nothing advantage.
Minnesota's victory lifted them to 6-0 while Rutgers' loss dropped them down to 1-5. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: The Scarlet Knights are seventh worst in the nation in passing touchdowns, with only three on the season. To make matters even worse for the Scarlet Knights, the Golden Gophers rank 19th in the league when it comes to passing touchdowns allowed per game, with only six on the season. Rutgers fans had better hope their team can run the ball.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET
- Where: SHI Stadium -- Piscataway, New Jersey
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $16.00
Odds
The Golden Gophers are a big 28.5-point favorite against the Scarlet Knights.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Golden Gophers as a 29-point favorite.
Over/Under: 48
Series History
Minnesota won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.
- Oct 22, 2016 - Minnesota 34 vs. Rutgers 32
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Pick'em Challenge and compete for $1,000 each week.
Watch This Game Live
-
What to watch in Week 8 in CFB
A big weekend is on deck for both the Pac-12 and the Big Ten
-
CFB DFS, Week 8: Best lineups, picks
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with almost $2M in career winnings, gives optimal lineup...
-
No. 4 Ohio State steamrolls Northwestern
The Buckeyes continued to show again why they're the class of the Big Ten with another dominant...
-
College football top 25 picks, Week 8
A closer look at the top games on the slate in Week 8 of the 2019 college football season
-
Ohio State vs. Northwestern pick, stream
It's a Friday Night Lights game in Evanston
-
UNC gets five-star defensive end
Mack Brown has the crown jewel of his 2020 class
-
Penn State survives road test from Iowa
Penn State moved to 6-0 on Saturday by surviving a road trip to Kinnick Stadium in prime time
-
Miami takes down No. 20 Virginia
The Hurricanes are now .500 on the season, and the Cavs are not in control of the ACC Coastal
-
Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan football game