Rutgers vs. Minnesota live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAA Football on TV, stream online

Who's Playing

Rutgers (home) vs. No. 20 Minnesota (away)

Current Records: Rutgers 1-5-0; Minnesota 6-0-0

What to Know

Rutgers is hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 36 points per game before their next matchup. Rutgers and Minnesota will face off in a Big Ten battle at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at SHI Stadium. The Scarlet Knights stagger in eager to bring about an end to their five-game losing streak.

Rutgers took a serious blow against Indiana last week, falling 35 to nothing. Rutgers was in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 21 to nothing.

Meanwhile, Minnesota brought a five-game winning streak into their game against Nebraska last week; they left with a six-game streak. Minnesota blew past Nebraska 34-7. The contest was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point the Golden Gophers had established a 34 to nothing advantage.

Minnesota's victory lifted them to 6-0 while Rutgers' loss dropped them down to 1-5. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: The Scarlet Knights are seventh worst in the nation in passing touchdowns, with only three on the season. To make matters even worse for the Scarlet Knights, the Golden Gophers rank 19th in the league when it comes to passing touchdowns allowed per game, with only six on the season. Rutgers fans had better hope their team can run the ball.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: SHI Stadium -- Piscataway, New Jersey

SHI Stadium -- Piscataway, New Jersey TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $16.00

Odds

The Golden Gophers are a big 28.5-point favorite against the Scarlet Knights.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Golden Gophers as a 29-point favorite.

Over/Under: 48

Series History

Minnesota won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.