Who's Playing

Nebraska @ Rutgers

Current Records: Nebraska 2-5; Rutgers 3-5

What to Know

The Nebraska Cornhuskers and the Rutgers Scarlet Knights are set to square off in a Big Ten matchup at 7:30 p.m. ET Dec. 18 at SHI Stadium. RU will be strutting in after a victory while the Cornhuskers will be stumbling in from a loss.

Nebraska came up short against the Minnesota Golden Gophers last week, falling 24-17. The losing side was boosted by QB Adrian Martinez, who passed for one TD and 111 yards on 27 attempts in addition to rushing for one TD and 96 yards.

Meanwhile, it may have taken overtime to finish the job, but RU ultimately got the result they were hoping for last week with a 27-24 win over the Maryland Terrapins. Rutgers' WR Bo Melton was one of the most active players for the team, punching in two rushing touchdowns.

RU's defense was a presence as well, as it embarrassed Maryland's offensive line to sack the quarterback six times for a total loss of 35 yards. The heavy lifting was done by DL Mike Tverdov and LB Mohamed Toure, who each racked up two sacks.

The Cornhuskers are the favorite in this one, with an expected 6.5-point margin of victory. But bettors beware: they are 0-2 against the spread when favored.

Nebraska beat the Scarlet Knights 27-17 when the teams previously met three seasons ago. The rematch might be a little tougher for Nebraska since the squad won't have home-field advantage. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: SHI Stadium -- Piscataway, New Jersey

SHI Stadium -- Piscataway, New Jersey TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Cornhuskers are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Scarlet Knights, according to the latest college football odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cornhuskers as a 5.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Nebraska have won both of the games they've played against Rutgers in the last six years.