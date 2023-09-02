The Big Ten on CBS continues on Sunday, Sept. 3 when Rutgers hosts Northwestern to begin their respective Big Ten seasons. Rutgers is coming off a 4-8 season and is just 12-22 in three seasons since Greg Schiano returned to run the program, but will be expecting a turnaround with staff continuity in Year 4. Meanwhile, Northwestern is coming off an abysmal 1-11 season and has been mired in controversy all offseason after a hazing scandal led to the ouster of Pat Fitzgerald. They'll look to rally behind interim head coach David Braun.

Kickoff is noon ET on CBS and Paramount+. The Scarlet Knights are 6-point favorites in the latest Rutgers vs. Northwestern odds from the SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 39.5.

Now, here are the college football odds and trends for Northwestern vs. Rutgers:

Rutgers vs. Northwestern spread: Rutgers -6

Rutgers vs. Northwestern over/under: 39.5 points

Rutgers vs. Northwestern money line: Rutgers -223, Northwestern +185

RUT: 5-0 ATS in last five openers

NWEST: 6-12 ATS in last 18 games

Why Rutgers can cover

Rutgers should be in a position to make vast improvements, especially on defense where it has seven starters returning. The entire defensive coaching staff also returns and leading tackler Deion Jennings returns to anchor that unit. The Scarlet Knights started the year strong on that side of the ball but fizzled late.

Offensively, the Scarlet Knights lost a lot of production but that could be a good thing considering the team only averaged 13.0 points per game against FBS opponents. Samuel Brown V is back at running back after rushing for 374 yards and three touchdowns last season and should be a focal point of the offense. This year there will be no excuses for Schiano's roster to be lacking depth.

Why Northwestern can cover

Meanwhile, Northwestern has had to deal with Fitzgerald's upheaval all summer but has seemingly rallied behind Braun, who was originally hired as the new defensive coordinator after four years at North Dakota State. Offensive coordinator Mike Bajakian is back calling plays after a trying season in 2022 but he'll have a new starting quarterback.

Northwestern added former Cincinnati and Eastern Michigan starting quarterback Ben Bryant in the transfer portal and having an experienced signal-caller should aid an offense that ranked 128th in scoring (13.3 ppg) and 123rd in yards per play (4.54) last season. Bryant has thrown for 6,405 yards and 37 touchdowns in his collegiate career.

