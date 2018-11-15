Rutgers vs. Penn St.: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Rutgers Scarlet Knights (home) vs. Penn State Nittany Lions (away)

Current records: Rutgers 1-9; Penn St. 7-3

What to Know

Rutgers is hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 34.3 points per game before their next game. They will take on Penn St. at home at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday. Penn St. will be strutting in after a victory while Rutgers will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Things haven't been easy for Rutgers, and their contest last week only extended their streak of losses to nine. It was a match they are hoping to forget as they lost a 42-7 blowout to Michigan. Rutgers got a solid performance out of Isaiah Pacheco, who rushed for 142 yards and 1 touchdown on 16 carries; unfortunately, it just wasn't enough for the win.

Meanwhile, after having lost a blowout in their matchup two weeks ago against Michigan, Penn St. were happy to find some success last Saturday. Penn St. came out on top against Wisconsin by a score of 22-10. The team accrued the bulk of their points in the first half (16) and coasted on those for the win.

Rutgers's loss took them down to 1-9 while Penn St.'s victory pulled them up to 7-3. In their win, Penn St. relied heavily on Miles Sanders, who rushed for 159 yards and 1 touchdown on 23 carries. Rutgers will need to find a way to minimize his impact if they want to win.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday at 1:00 PM ET Where: HighPoint.com Stadium, New Jersey

HighPoint.com Stadium, New Jersey TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Penn St. has won all of the games they've played against Rutgers in the last 4 years.