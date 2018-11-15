Rutgers vs. Penn St.: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Rutgers vs. Penn State football game
Who's Playing
Rutgers Scarlet Knights (home) vs. Penn State Nittany Lions (away)
Current records: Rutgers 1-9; Penn St. 7-3
What to Know
Rutgers is hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 34.3 points per game before their next game. They will take on Penn St. at home at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday. Penn St. will be strutting in after a victory while Rutgers will be stumbling in from a defeat.
Things haven't been easy for Rutgers, and their contest last week only extended their streak of losses to nine. It was a match they are hoping to forget as they lost a 42-7 blowout to Michigan. Rutgers got a solid performance out of Isaiah Pacheco, who rushed for 142 yards and 1 touchdown on 16 carries; unfortunately, it just wasn't enough for the win.
Meanwhile, after having lost a blowout in their matchup two weeks ago against Michigan, Penn St. were happy to find some success last Saturday. Penn St. came out on top against Wisconsin by a score of 22-10. The team accrued the bulk of their points in the first half (16) and coasted on those for the win.
Rutgers's loss took them down to 1-9 while Penn St.'s victory pulled them up to 7-3. In their win, Penn St. relied heavily on Miles Sanders, who rushed for 159 yards and 1 touchdown on 23 carries. Rutgers will need to find a way to minimize his impact if they want to win.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: HighPoint.com Stadium, New Jersey
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Penn St. has won all of the games they've played against Rutgers in the last 4 years.
- 2017 - Penn State Nittany Lions 35 vs. Rutgers Scarlet Knights 6
- 2016 - Rutgers Scarlet Knights 0 vs. Penn State Nittany Lions 39
- 2015 - Penn State Nittany Lions 28 vs. Rutgers Scarlet Knights 3
