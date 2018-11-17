Rutgers vs. Penn St.: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Rutgers Scarlet Knights (home) vs. Penn State Nittany Lions (away)

Current records: Rutgers 1-9-1; Penn St. 7-3-1

What to Know

Rutgers are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 34.3 points per game before their next contest. They will take on Penn St. at home at noon on Saturday. Rutgers are the clear underdogs, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one.

There no need to mince words: Rutgers lost to Michigan last Saturday, and they lost bad. The score wound up at 7-42. On a positive note, Isaih Pacheco put forth a good effort for the losing side as he rushed for 142 yards and 1 touchdown on 16 carries.

Meanwhile, Penn St. took an ego-bruising loss against Michigan two weeks ago, but they kept their chin up and bounced back last week. Penn St. were able to grind out a solid victory over Wisconsin, winning 22-10. The team accrued the bulk of their points in the first half (16) and coasted on those for the win.

Penn St.'s win lifted them to 7-3-1 while Rutgers's defeat dropped them down to 1-9-1. In their win, Penn St. relied heavily on Miles Sanders, who rushed for 159 yards and 1 touchdown on 23 carries. Rutgers will need to find a way to minimize his impact if they want to win.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12:00 PM ET

Saturday at 12:00 PM ET Where: HighPoint.com Stadium, New Jersey

HighPoint.com Stadium, New Jersey TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $39.69

Prediction

The Nittany Lions are a big 28 point favorite against the Scarlet Knights.

This season, Rutgers are 5-5-0 against the spread. As for Penn St., they are 5-4-1 against the spread

The line has drifted a bit towards the Nittany Lions, as the game opened with the Nittany Lions as a 26 point favorite.

Series History

Penn St. have won all of the games they've played against Rutgers in the last 4 years.