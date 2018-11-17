Rutgers vs. Penn St. Live updates Score, results, highlights, for Saturday's NCAAF game

1st Quarter Recap

Fans were barely able to find their seats before the heavily-favored Penn State Nittany Lions got down to business. It's anybody's game after one quarter, but Penn St. are ahead 3-0. They have been relying on Miles Sanders, who has picked up 29 yards on the ground on 6 carries, and Trace McSorley, who has picked up 15 yards on the ground on 2 carries.

With three sacks, the Penn St. defense has been a true menace for Rutgers's offensive line. We'll see how many sacks they can scare up the rest of the game.

Game Preview

Rutgers are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 34.3 points per game before their next game. They will take on Penn St. at home at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday. Penn St. will be strutting in after a victory while Rutgers will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Things haven't been easy for Rutgers, and their contest last week only extended their streak of losses to nine. It was a match they are hoping to forget as they lost a 7-42 blowout to Michigan. Rutgers got a solid performance out of Isaih Pacheco, who rushed for 142 yards and 1 touchdown on 16 carries; unfortunately, it just wasn't enough for the win.

Meanwhile, after having lost a blowout in their matchup two weeks ago against Michigan, Penn St. were happy to find some success last Saturday. Penn St. came out on top against Wisconsin by a score of 22-10. The team accrued the bulk of their points in the first half (16) and coasted on those for the win.

Rutgers's loss took them down to 1-9 while Penn St.'s victory pulled them up to 7-3. In their win, Penn St. relied heavily on Miles Sanders, who rushed for 159 yards and 1 touchdown on 23 carries. Rutgers will need to find a way to minimize his impact if they want to win.