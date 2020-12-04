Who's Playing

Penn State @ Rutgers

Current Records: Penn State 1-5; Rutgers 2-4

What to Know

The Rutgers Scarlet Knights are 0-5 against the Penn State Nittany Lions since September of 2015, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. RU and Penn State will face off in a Big Ten battle at noon ET at SHI Stadium. The Scarlet Knights need to shore up a defense that is allowing 35.67 points per game.

RU was able to grind out a solid victory over the Purdue Boilermakers last week, winning 37-30. WR Shameen Jones and QB Johnny Langan were among the main playmakers for RU as the former caught eight passes for two TDs and 88 yards and the latter passed for one TD and 95 yards on four attempts in addition to picking up 95 yards on the ground. Near the top of the highlight reel was Langan's 62-yard TD bomb to RB Kay'Ron Adams in the third quarter.

Meanwhile, Penn State beat the Michigan Wolverines 27-17 last week. The Nittany Lions can attribute much of their success to RB Keyvone Lee, who rushed for one TD and 134 yards on 22 carries, and QB Sean Clifford, who accumulated 163 passing yards in addition to rushing for one TD and 73 yards.

The Scarlet Knights are the clear underdogs, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 4-1 against the spread when expected to lose.

Their wins bumped RU to 2-4 and Penn State to 1-5. We'll see who can continue their climb to a .500 record.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: SHI Stadium -- Piscataway, New Jersey

SHI Stadium -- Piscataway, New Jersey TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Nittany Lions are a big 11-point favorite against the Scarlet Knights, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

Penn State have won all of the games they've played against Rutgers in the last six years.