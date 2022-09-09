Who's Playing

Wagner @ Rutgers

Current Records: Wagner 0-1; Rutgers 1-0

Last Season Records: Rutgers 5-8; Wagner 0-11

What to Know

The Wagner Seahawks will square off against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday at SHI Stadium. RU will be strutting in after a win while the Seahawks will be stumbling in from a loss.

The contest between Wagner and the Fordham Rams last Thursday was not a total blowout, but with Wagner falling 48-31 at home, it was darn close to turning into one.

Meanwhile, RU dodged a bullet last week, finishing off the Boston College Eagles 22-21. RU's RB Al-Shadee Salaam filled up the stat sheet, punching in one rushing touchdown.

The Scarlet Knights' defense was a presence as well, as it collected two interceptions and two fumbles. The picks came courtesy of DB Robert Longerbeam and DB Christian Braswell.

Wagner's defeat took them down to 0-1 while Rutgers' victory pulled them up to 1-0. Wagner's offensive line will need to gear up for a tough test against an RU defensive front that amassed four sacks against BC, so we'll see if they are up to the task.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: SHI Stadium -- Piscataway, New Jersey

SHI Stadium -- Piscataway, New Jersey TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.