The Washington Huskies look to win their second game in a row when they take on the Rutgers Scarlet Knights in Big Ten action on Friday night. Rutgers is coming off a 31-28 loss at Minnesota on Sept. 27, while Washington defeated Maryland 24-20 last Saturday. The Scarlet Knights (3-2, 0-2 Big Ten), who have lost two in a row, are 0-1 on the road this season. The Huskies (4-1, 1-1 Big Ten), who are 4-0 against unranked opponents, are 2-1 on their home field in 2025.

Kickoff from Husky Stadium in Seattle is at 9 p.m. ET. Washington leads the all-time series 2-1, with Rutgers winning 21-18 last year. The Huskies are 10.5-point favorites in the latest Rutgers vs. Washington odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 60.5 via SportsLine consensus.

Now, the model has set its sights on Rutgers vs. Washington.

Rutgers vs. Washington spread Washington -10.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook Rutgers vs. Washington over/under 60.5 points Rutgers vs. Washington money line Washington -391, Rutgers +310

Why Washington can cover

Sophomore quarterback Demond Williams Jr. is off to red-hot start to his season. In five games, he has completed 96 of 131 passes (73.3%) for 1,226 yards and eight touchdowns with one interception. He has also carried 61 times for 246 yards and two touchdowns. In last week's 20-point rally to defeat Maryland, he completed 28 of 41 passes (68.3%) for 275 yards and two touchdowns with one interception.

Senior running back Jonah Coleman powers the Washington ground attack. In five games, he has carried 82 times for 474 yards (5.8 average) and 10 touchdowns. He also has 19 receptions for 223 yards (11.7 average) and one touchdown. In a 70-10 win over UC-Davis on Sept. 6, he carried 15 times for 111 yards (7.4 average) and five touchdowns.

Why Rutgers can cover

Senior quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis is in his second season with the Scarlet Knights after playing two seasons at Minnesota. In five games this year, he has completed 107 of 159 passes (67.3%) for 1,399 yards and nine touchdowns with two interceptions. He has also rushed for two touchdowns. In last week's loss to Minnesota, he completed 21 of 34 passes (61.8%) for 249 yards and two touchdowns with one interception.

Sophomore running back Antwan Raymond is another key to the Rutgers offense. In five games this season, he has carried 87 times for 471 yards (5.4 average) and nine touchdowns. He also has four receptions for 42 yards, including a long of 17. In the loss to the Gophers, he carried 26 times for 161 yards (6.2 average) and two touchdowns.

How to make Rutgers vs. Washington picks

SportsLine's model is going Under on the total, projecting 56 combined points.

So who wins Washington vs. Rutgers, and which side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Rutgers vs. Washington spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that finished up over $2,000 on its FBS college football picks since its inception, and find out.