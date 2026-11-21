The Ohio State Buckeyes saw their hopes of sneaking into the College Football Playoff snuffed out on Saturday afternoon in Lincoln, Nebraska, as the Huskers snapped a 31-game losing streak to ranked opponents in a 31-28 victory.

That loss is the fourth of the season for Ryan Day's Buckeyes, and historically, a four-loss season in Columbus has brought the potential for a coaching change.

The last time Ohio State lost four games was 2011, when they went 6-7 in Luke Fickell's lone season in charge before he was replaced by Urban Meyer. Before that, John Cooper was fired after going 8-4 in 2000 and replaced by Jim Tressel. Cooper replaced Earl Bruce in 1988 after Bruce's Buckeyes went 6-4-1. Woody Hayes' last season in charge in Columbus? You guessed it, a 7-4 season.

That precedent has to at least concern Day, who has always appeared to be on rocky footing with the Buckeyes after taking over for Urban Meyer. A national title in 2024 calmed down some of the chatter about his job status briefly, but a first-round loss in last year's College Football Playoff and missing out entirely on the 12-team event in 2026 has raised the frustration about Day's performance to a fevered pitch.

However, if the Buckeyes want to send the coaching carousel into overdrive and open up one of the most coveted jobs in the country, they will have to dig deep into their pockets to cover a massive buyout.

Ryan Day buyout, contract details

Day has five years remaining on his contract after this year, and instead of being owed a percentage of his remaining salary, his buyout clause calls for him to get paid $11.5 million per year left on his deal. That means after this season, Ohio State would owe Day $57.5 million if it wanted to part ways.

That would be the second-largest buyout ever paid, topping the $54 million LSU paid to Brian Kelly last year and the $49 million James Franklin was owed by Penn State -- which ultimately got negotiated down to $9 million. Only Jimbo Fisher's $76 million buyout from Texas A&M would top it, but Ohio State would be near the top of the list of programs that could reasonably handle a $57.5 million buyout if they wanted to.

It will be interesting to see if Day is able to get another year by pointing to the Julian Sayin injury late in the win over Indiana as a good enough reason for their second-half collapse this year. While that is understandably caused offensive issues, the defense taking a step back is perhaps the bigger concern and is harder to explain away.

The expectations in Columbus are higher than just about anywhere in the country, but the resources are also better than just about anywhere else either. It's not good enough to simply be in the conversation for a playoff berth, and this will be back-to-back seasons where Day's Buckeyes haven't been at the forefront of the national championship picture.

The real question is whether the Buckeyes identify an obviously better candidate to take over for Day. You don't make a $57.5 million coaching firing without having a clear target in mind, and the Buckeyes would have to be confident in their ability to get an upgrade to make the move.

Perhaps Day's success with the Buckeyes (89-16 record), a coaching market without a clear standout candidate and the cost of his buyout will give him another year to figure things out. But even if he's afforded a chance in 2027, there will be no margin for error granted to him after exhausting his goodwill this season.