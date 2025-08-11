While he has yet to announce his next starting quarterback, Ohio State coach Ryan Day has put the competition between Julian Sayin and Lincoln Kienholz into historical perspective.

"It's similar to Dwayne Haskins and Joe Burrow in terms of skill set," Day said. "Nothing is exactly the same. Ultimately, it will come down to how they perform on the field."

Haskins and Burrow competed for the Buckeyes' starting quarterback job back in 2018. At that time, Day was entering his second season as Ohio State's offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach under then-coach Urban Meyer. Specifically, Sayin's throwing style has been compared to Haskins, while Keinholz's athleticism and possible career trajectory is similar to Burrow's.

Given what both Haskins and Burrow accomplished, it's safe Day has high expectations for both Sayin and Kienholz.

Burrow, despite an impressive performance during Ohio State's annual spring game, transferred to LSU in May 2018 he realized that Haskins was going to be the Buckeyes' next starting quarterback.

With Burrow at LSU, Haskins enjoyed a record-setting season in 2018 that included being named the MVP of both the Big Ten Championship and the Rose Bowl. His success that year led to him being selected by Washington with the 15th overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft.

After a solid initial season at LSU, Burrow put together one of the greatest individual seasons in college football history in 2019. En route to leading the Tigers to an undefeated season, Burrow set several NCAA FBS records that included the most offensive yards in a season (6,055). He scored 65 total touchdowns that included six during LSU's National Championship victory over Clemson.

The 2019 Heisman Trophy winner, Burrow was selected by the Bengals with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. He has since become one of the NFL's top passers.

Whoever wins Ohio State's current position battle at quarterback will be tasked with living up to an extremely high standard as Ohio State's next starting quarterback. The winner will also face a pretty stiff test right off the bat, as third-ranked Buckeyes will host No. 1 Texas on August 30 in both teams' season openers.

"Not going to predict when we're going to make the decision," Day said. "But we're getting more and more information. Not going to announce anything right now; gonna let it play out."