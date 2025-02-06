Ohio State and coach Ryan Day have agreed to a seven-year contract extension, the school announced Thursday. The new deal, which is set to run through the 2031 season, bumps Day's salary to around $12.5 million per season, making him one of the three highest-paid coaches in college football.

"Ohio State Football has long been defined by excellence and, under Ryan Day's leadership, that tradition has not only continued, but thrived," Ohio State athletic director Ross Bjork said in a statement. "As a leader, mentor and coach, Ryan has consistently demonstrated an unwavering commitment to the success and well-being of our players, both on and off the field. His leadership has maintained our position of national prominence each year and winning the 2024 national championship validated his program's culture of excellence, integrity, and perseverance."

Day guided the Buckeyes to a 14-2 record in 2024 capped by a 34-23 win against Notre Dame in the College Football Playoff National Championship, Ohio State's first national title since the 2014 season. Ohio State beat SEC power Tennessee and top-seeded Oregon during its playoff run, as well.

The Ohio State boss has won at least 11 games in each season of his six-year tenure, except for the COVID-shortened 2020 season when the Buckeyes posted a 7-1 record and made it to the College Football Playoff National Championship. He has two Big Ten titles to his name and boasts a 70-10 overall record with the Buckeyes.

Prior to becoming head coach, Day served as the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach on Ohio State's staff under Urban Meyer from 2017-18. Day was the acting head coach for the Buckeyes in 2018 when Meyer was placed on administrative leave and was hand-picked as Meyer's successor when Meyer stepped down in Dec. 2018.

Big show of faith in Day

Less than two months ago, there was plenty of noise surrounding Day's future with the Buckeyes. Following a fourth straight loss to Michigan -- this one at home against an unranked Wolverines squad -- that cost Ohio State an opportunity at the Big Ten Championship Game, pressure on Day, which had steadily built throughout the course of Ohio State's losing streak to Michigan, reached an all-time high.

Fans and pundits alike questioned his job status. It wasn't enough that Ohio State still made the College Football Playoff -- the Buckeyes, with arguably the most talented roster in the entire nation, had to live up to their potential and deliver in crunch time.

Deliver they did. Ohio State cruised through its first two playoff games, dismantling Tennessee and Oregon by a combined score of 83-38. A strong, late-game defensive effort handed the Buckeyes another double-digit win against Texas in the semifinal round, and Ohio State finished it all with an 11-point win -- anchored by a 21-point second quarter -- against Notre Dame in the College Football Playoff National Championship.

Day's national title silenced any remaining detractors. Ohio State's administration made things official with the new deal, reaffirming its faith in Day well into the future.

Ryan Day salary: Where Ohio State boss ranks among top college football coaches after contract extension David Cobb

Ohio State facing crucial offseason

Though Ohio State climbed all the way to college football's mountaintop in 2024, it enters the offseason with some big questions. Notably, the Buckeyes have to replace both of their coordinators.

Offensive coordinator Chip Kelly, who spent one season in Columbus, made his return to the NFL with the Las Vegas Raiders. Defensive coordinator Jim Knowles, who led the top defense in college football last season, left for the same position with Big Ten rival Penn State.

While Ohio State has yet to replace Knowles, the Buckeyes did promote star wide receivers coach Brian Hartline to offensive coordinator, a title that he held in 2023. Day, given his past as an offensive coordinator, will almost certainly have some input on the day-to-day operations, as well.

Ohio State also has to identify a new offensive line coach after Justin Frye joined the Arizona Cardinals. Frye mentored a pair of likely 2025 NFL Draft picks in offensive tackles Donovan Jackson and Josh Simmons.

On top of the coaching attrition, Ohio State will have to endure tremendous roster turnover. The Buckeyes are set to lose over 15 starters from the 2024 team, a majority of which are headed to the NFL Draft. That includes quarterback Will Howard, who threw for a career-high 4,010 yards and 35 touchdowns in 2024.

They do return a solid core, with standout performers like wide receiver Jeremiah Smith and defensive back Caleb Downs running it back with Ohio State. Still, Day and his staff will be busy identifying replacements for all the lost talent.