The branches of Michigan's sign-stealing scandal have now reached the point to where other Big Ten coaches are denying similar accusations made by the Wolverines. Ohio State and Rutgers, according to evidence submitted by Michigan to the Big Ten this week, allegedly shared the Wolverines' signs and signals with Purdue ahead of the 2022 Big Ten Championship Game. Such allegations were understandably met with firm denials from Buckeyes coach Ryan Day and Scarlet Knights boss Greg Schiano during midweek media availability.

"Nobody here did any of that," Day said. "We went through and made sure we asked all the questions and got our compliance people involved. None of that came back at all. I can answer very strongly that that did not happen."

Schiano echoed a similar, if not frustrated, sentiment.

"I'm getting ready to play the twenty-second ranked team in the country at their place. They are 12-3, I think, in their last 15 games. They are 15-1 in the month of November," Schiano said. "I'm very confident in the way we handle our business. I'm not going to get into specifics that are not my issue. This is not my issue. I'll let the people handle it whose issue it is.

"Quite frankly, I'm a little bit ticked off that we have to talk about this. This isn't our problem." he continued.

With the NCAA's investigation of Michigan likely to spill into next year, the Big Ten could take matters into its own hands under its sportsmanship policy -- which other conference coaches and administrators have urged. On Wednesday, Michigan challenged commissioner Tony Petitti's authority to issue any punitive measures to coach Jim Harbaugh. If Harbaugh is suspended, the university is likely to take legal action against the league.

The NCAA's probe into illegal sign-stealing by Michigan centers around Connor Stalions, a former low-level staffer who allegedly spearheaded a scheme that involved purchasing tickets to more than 30 games involving Michigan's Big Ten or potential postseason opponents in order to decode play-call signals. Such activity is considered advanced scouting, which NCAA rules prohibit. Sign-stealing itself, while frowned upon within the college football community, does not fall under that umbrella.

Stalions was suspended by the university on Oct. 20 and resigned from the Wolverines staff on Nov. 3.

The NCAA's investigation into Michigan for sign-stealing is a rapidly-developing story and CBS Sports is covering it in real time.